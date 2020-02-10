The mystery of Donald Trump’s ‘photoshopped’ tan

Over the weekend, a tweet photo of President Donald Trump made the social media rounds. Trump is captured there as he walks the southern lawn of the White House on Friday.

Well, Friday was a very windy day in Washington when a front blew and the temperature dropped from the ’60s in the morning to the’ 30s in the afternoon. This wind blew the hair on the President’s head back when the photo was taken – and revealed a dark layer of makeup (or self-tanner) around Trump’s face and ended abruptly on his chin. Dark and then suddenly all white.

How many things flying around on the Internet would have been forgotten if it hadn’t been – you guessed it! – Trump uses his own Twitter feed to respond.

“More fake news,” he wrote about the picture. “That was Photoshop, of course, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Everything to be humiliated! “

In search of the truth, I went looking for a photo taken by another photographer at the same moment – or as close as I could find it. And that is exactly what happened – a picture Michael Reynolds took for EPA-EFE / Shutterstock from a slightly different perspective. Here is the picture:

Since the photos aren’t exact replicas and I couldn’t find the exact picture that was tweeted over the weekend, it’s hard to say whether Trump’s claim to buy a photo is true. The black and white picture was tweeted by photographer William Moon. He replied to Trump on Twitter with the words: “This picture was never provided with photoshops, but used the photo app of the Apple smartphone to adjust the color of the picture.”

In both pictures it is clear that the front of Trump’s face is darker than his neck, hairline and close to his ears. Is it a little darker in the photo that has been tweeted than in the original? Could be? But that could just be the background – green against black – it is different.

Here’s what we know when we look at the Reynolds picture: Trump’s face has two different shades. Is it heavy makeup? Is it a tan?

The White House’s official line says the President’s glow is the result of “good genes” and some “translucent powder” that the President himself uses before television appearances, according to a senior government official who spoke to The New York Times last time Year.

Rumors of a solarium in the White House were rejected by experts. The talk of self-tanning continues. (The Times quoted a Washington dermatologist saying that Trump uses some kind of self-tanning cream or lotion.)

Trump’s tan was part of the 2020 race conversation, even before last weekend’s photo controversy took place.

In response to a flood of Trump attacks on Michael Bloomberg, the spokesman for the former New York Mayor said, “The president is lying about everything: his fake hair, his excess weight, and his tan.”

How Trump shines is not exactly what the election is about. But for a president who, as we know, cares a lot about his own looks and the looks of people around him, he wouldn’t let them pass by without thinking about it.