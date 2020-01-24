The Mystery Man, Floyd Mayweather

The popular retired American boxer Floyd MayWeather is the biggest brand anyone wants to be in this century. Floyd, who is a boxing promoter, has many records in the history of boxing.

He has a record of 26 consecutive victories in world title fights (10 by KO),

23 wins (9 KO) in online title fights,

24 victories (7 KO) against former or current world titles,

12 victories (3 KO) against former or current linear champions,

2 wins (1 KO) against inductees into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

One might wonder how he succeeded in such a short time, but as one of his favorite quotes puts it:

“If you work well, you’re going to be paid very well for it. It’s that simple, that’s how life goes. If you work hard, you will get good results. If you talk about baloney , you’re going to be downstairs with a bunch of people downstairs ”

The only way to succeed in life is to work hard, play with determination. It is obvious that his success is due to the efforts he made in his sports work. Another quote that speaks a little about him is:

“When people see what I have now, they have no idea where I come from and how I grew up.”

He was recently named the highest paid Forbes athlete of the decade.

Be inspired to win like Floyd Mayweather.