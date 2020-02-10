The MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray presented its first budget on February 28 or March 6

Former Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Devendra Fadnavis presented an interim budget of 99,000 rupees in February 2019, giving priority to the agriculture, irrigation and transport sectors. Of the total development plan of 99,000 billion rupees, the highest amount – 38,054 billion rupees – was proposed for social and municipal services, followed by transport, for which 14,171.05 billion rupees were proposed – for the modernization of bus depots and other state transport services ,

Later in June 2019, the Maharashtra government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, presented a “progressive” interim budget for the 2019-20 financial year in line with the central government slogan “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” and has recently increased it by 1,586 crore rupee budget from 4.03.207 crores rupees.

State Treasury Secretary Sudhir Mungantiwar, who submitted the budget to the Legislative Assembly, said revenue expenditure was estimated at 3.34.933 crore rupees and a deficit of 20.292 crore rupees. The budget focused mainly on strengthening agriculture and the allied sector.