The movie is excellent on Friday 4th

It was an excellent fourth Friday for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior as the collections were maintained brilliantly. The timed movie 2.77 crore and that’s amazing since Thursday’s numbers were also 2.77 crore, which means that there is practically no fall.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 22: The movie is excellent on the fourth Friday

The movie has not been affected at all by the new releases and, in fact, is giving competition to all the movies that are currently running in theaters, whether new or remaining. In fact, it would be interesting to see which movie has the best weekend, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior or Jawaani Jaaneman, which is in its first week! Actually, it can be a very close battle.

However, Ajay Devgn has much to be happy about, since his period war drama has accumulated Rs.240.64 million up to this point. This means Simmba’s lifetime numbers (240.22 crore) have now been surpassed and Uri – The Surgical Strike (244.06 million rupees) It should also be history today. The movie is enjoying its box office success in a very big way and while Rs 275 million would be crossed quite comfortably (therefore, passing Kabir Singh total of 278.24 crore), the director of Om Raut would finally point to Dhoom: 3 for life 280.25 million rupees.

Note: All collections according to the sources of production and distribution.

