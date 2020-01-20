Good cash register Newwz: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz also performed well on the fourth weekend. The movie has collected 4,04 crores away at the weekend to get the total amount higher 200 crore Mark.

Gathered a good Newwz 201,14 crore so far and became the 3rd consecutive two centuries of Akshay Kumar in one year. But it’s not, Good Newwz jumped a few positions in Koimoi’s All-Time Highest Grossers ranking when he went through Ek Tha Tiger (198 crore) And Mission Mangal (200,16 crore).

Good Newwz office: The movie goes through Ek Tha Tiger and Mangal after the fourth weekend

This performance makes Good Newwza the 22nd highest Bollywood gross player of all time, the 6th highest gross gross player of 2019, and the second highest gross gross player Akshay Kumar. The movie is added 2-3 crore pmore in its last summary and somewhere in the year it packs 204-205 crore Range. Although it easily exceeds the lifetime of 3 idiots (2009), i. 202 crores, it will be interesting to see if it can go through a happy new year (2014), 205 crores.

(Turn the mobile screen for better viewing)

After a good Newwz, Akshay Kumar prepares for Sooryavanshi. Director: Rohit Shetty & also starring Katrina Kaif, it is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The film is the fourth part of the Rohit Shetty police universe and will also have portraits of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Director Raj Mehta recently spoke about the great success of Good Newwz and said he has everything he wanted.

“It’s a dream that I live. My first movie went through crs 100 Crore and I got everything I wanted. Cast, production – for a debutant like me, everything was well on track and there is a living people on top. It’s a reckless movie and people enjoy it. It’s a success for me, ”said Mehta IANS.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!