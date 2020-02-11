The motto of Haryana Govt seems to be “Look busy, do nothing”: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh: Senior congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda hit the ruling BJP-JJP coalition of Haryana on Wednesday and said there are burning problems facing the state, but it seems the government’s motto is “look busy, do nothing.”

He said that during the first 100 days in office the government only delivered speeches and did not comply with the administrative front.

The government of the Bharatiya Janata party-Jannayak Janta party completed 100 days in office last week.

“Many schools do not have enough teachers, but they (government) are not taking steps to fill the vacancies for 40,000 teachers. There are other burning problems that other parts of society are facing, including farmers, but this government does nothing. Their only motto seems “look busy, do nothing,” said Hooda during a press conference here.

“They can claim to have done 101 works during their first 100 days in the office, the truth is that all they’ve done is give speeches with nothing in terms of governance. We had stressed mining and paddy scams, but there is no probe ordered so far, “he said.

The former Haryana Prime Minister also claimed that Haryana has the highest unemployment rate in the country at over 28 percent and that rural consumption is declining.

Hooda questioned the logic behind the pre-budget consultation of the state government without the economic research report and said it will be difficult to give concrete suggestions.

“In the absence of the economic investigation report, how will we know the economic situation of the state,” he said.

After discussions with various stakeholders, including industrialists, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold a pre-budget meeting with legislators from 17 to 19 February to deliberate on sectoral allocations.

Hooda said he will attend the meeting.

The leader of the congress claimed that Haryana’s debt has increased threefold from Rs 61,000 to Rs 1.81 Lakh Crore under the BJP regime and demanded a white paper on the state’s economic situation.

“The debt has risen despite the fact that development work came to a halt during their (BJP) regime. Power plants, subway lines, new rail lines, townships of industrial models, mega projects, new universities and purchase of land for development work, all this development took place in our time.

“What did they do? Let them name a single project they started. The only thing that they are progressing like a super fast train is corruption, despite their high claims of zero tolerance for corruption,” he said.

On the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) channel, Hooda said the Punjab government had recently convened a meeting with all parties and openly claimed that it had no drop to offer, but Haryana’s dispensation did nothing about it to counteract.

“The Supreme Court has already ruled in favor of Haryana, only the executive part of it remains. But the BJP-led government in the state and in the Center is doing nothing to ensure that the construction of the canal is picked up at the earliest” , he said.

“If they want our support for the SYL issue, I am ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with them. As far as Haryana’s interest is concerned, I will stand firm with them, but I will resist those where the interests of the state are in the hustle is coming, “he said.

Asked to comment on the route of the congress in the polls of Delhi, Hooda said: “In a democracy you must respect the mandate of the people.”

“Regarding the performance of the Congress in the Delhi polls, there should be self-reflection in the party at the national level,” he said.

In response to a related question, Hooda said, “The country needs the convention. The convention is for the country, the convention has fought for the freedom of the country. It is the moral duty of the convention to fight for the country. “

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.