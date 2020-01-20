The mother says she was beaten by a passenger in New South Wales (Miami-Dade) - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – A South Florida mother tells her story a day later, she said, when a passenger in the car who hit her vehicle in northeast Miami-Dade physically attacked her before escaping the scene while two children sat in their car.

Speaking to 7News on Saturday, Barbara Dorado said her nerves are still frayed over the scary turn of events that day.

“I feel really insecure,” she said.

Dorado said it all started when her Chrysler was wiped sideways while driving down Ives Dairy Road and stopped at the red light at the intersection with Northeast 20th Avenue.

“There is a car that came from behind and I think he tried to get into my lane and he hit my car,” she said.

Dorado said a passenger in the car she’d hit got out and tried to block her view of the license plate.

“The passenger went back, opened the trunk and it was a paper label, so he folded the label so I couldn’t see the number,” she said.

Dorado said she was still trying to take a picture of the plate.

“When he saw me on my phone, he went up to me and tried to pick up my phone,” she said. “I put it around my back and then he hit me.”

Michael Deso, who had also stopped at this red light, said he had witnessed the attack.

“He totally pushed her down like she was super hard on the concrete, right in front of my car,” he said.

Deso said this was not an easy blow.

“This man just came up behind her and left,” boom “, like running at full speed, like dropping her,” he said. “It was almost a tackle.”

From his driver’s seat, Deso said he had yelled at the man. The witness said the subject carrying a Hennessy bottle then threw it at him.

“He might be so close to me … 10 feet, with a Hennessy bottle, just with straight baseball tossing me straight in the face,” he said.

Fortunately, said Deso, the attacker had missed his target.

Seconds later the attacker got back into the car and the driver sped away.

They left a deep bump in Deso’s front door and a mother who was shaken to the core. In her car, she said, there were two minors, including her own child.

“I was very scared because I was sitting in the vehicle with my child and I never thought that someone would hit someone like that,” said Dorado.

Dorado believes she was hit by a gray or silver Hyundai.

If you have information about this success or the identity of those involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous and may receive a $ 1,000 reward.

