The most human algorithm

From the data (points) that were given to the scientific robot, the law that best describes it (blue surface) and its exact mathematical expression can be determined. Photo credit: URV

You can now predict who is the best organ transplant candidate, whether a bank’s customers return the loans they request, choose films that best match consumer interests, or even choose a person’s ideal partner. Mathematical algorithms constantly analyze millions of data elements, identify patterns and make predictions about all areas of life. In most cases, however, the results only give a closed forecast, which cannot be interpreted and which is often influenced by deviations in the original data.

A team from the research group SEES: Laboratory of the Faculty of Chemical Engineering at the University of Rovira I Virgili and ICREA has made the breakthrough and developed a new algorithm that enables more accurate predictions and generates mathematical models that also make it possible to understand these predictions. The results of this research have just been published in the journal Advances in science,

“The aim of our study was to develop a so-called scientific robot, an algorithm that uses the knowledge and expertise of a researcher to interpret data,” explains Marta Sales-Pardo, one of the authors of the paper. The results of the algorithm are characterized by the fact that they can be interpreted. “It’s as if someone had set up a law or theory for the system under study. The algorithm gives you the mathematical relationships between the variables being analyzed, and it does so completely independently,” added Roger Guimerà, an ICREA researcher Group.

If a company has a huge amount of data that it wants to use, it can hire someone to try out different models, suggest formulas, and find out which works best by experimenting to validate them. This leads to a mathematical formula with which the system can be modeled, but which means a considerable expenditure of time and money.

Another way is to find a machine learning specialist, a scientific discipline in the field of artificial intelligence that creates systems that identify complex patterns in huge data sets, automatically learn and create a “black box” model that Can make predictions. However, these systems provide no further information, and if the prediction fails, it is impossible to know where the error is and what to do to prevent it.

The algorithm developed at URV uses the best of both cases: it processes the data automatically, quickly and reliably like the machine learning system and delivers a result that can be interpreted as a model.

The algorithm can be used to analyze and interpret data from every discipline in a process that is much more agile and efficient than existing ones. However, the real added value is the information that the system provides. “For example, in medicine when you have to make a decision based on data, it is very important to understand why each decision was made and the risk of making a mistake,” explains Guimerà. “Although the algorithm has also shown that it is very accurate, the most important thing is that you understand the results because you have built a mechanical engineer who can take a data set without prior knowledge and develop a theory that solves the problem “adds Ignasi Reichardt, another researcher on the team.

In this thesis, the algorithm was applied to a fundamental problem of fluid dynamics in cooperation with the working group Experimentation, Calculation and Modeling in Fluid Mechanics and Turbulence of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the URV.

