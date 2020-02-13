The most distant visited object of our solar system is covered with “unidentified organic molecules”, as scientists reveal

More than a year after NASA’s New Horizons mission flew past a small, distant Kuiper belt object, researchers were able to view the data and learn interesting new details about this fossil from the formation of the solar system. Arrokoth is four billion miles behind Pluto and is the most distant object ever visited by a spacecraft.

Previous studies on Arrokoth were based on a small amount of data sent back from the spaceship, but the new details came from more than ten times as much data. The data enabled researchers to get a more complete picture of the object and to determine more about its origin, formation, geology, composition, color and temperature.

And one of the most fascinating discoveries about Arrokoth, according to the researchers, is that it is covered with methanol ice and unidentified complex organic molecules.

If the name sounds unknown, it is because the object was renamed in November. Previously, it was known as Ultima Thule, which has been controversial after the name has been associated with National Socialism. Arrokoth is a Native American term that means “sky” in Powhatan and Algonquian, according to NASA.

New findings about Arrokoth were presented at a press conference on Thursday during the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Three studies were also published in the journal Science.

“Arrokoth is different from other small bodies that are visited by spacecraft,” the researchers said in one of the studies.

The study of Arrokoth can provide information about how the building blocks of planets, so-called planetesimals, have formed in our solar system. Arrokoth is largely unchanged after billions of years and acts as an original time capsule. The Kuiper Belt, a region of our solar system beyond the orbit of Neptune, houses these old, cold objects as well as comets, asteroids and other icy bodies. It is known as the third zone of the solar system.

In one study, researchers could use data from New Horizons to simulate the creation of the object, which, depending on how it is viewed, resembles a peanut or a snowman. It consists of two rags that gently come together after independent education.

And while the two rags have been referred to as pancakes because they appeared flat in some of the first images returned, another new study suggests that they actually have a much larger volume.

The smooth surface of Arrokoth is another indicator that the object remains largely unchanged even after billions of years. It has a slight scatter of small craters, which is likely caused by small, rapid collisions with other objects. The largest and most famous crater, called Maryland, is 6 km in diameter. The others are much smaller. Arrokoth itself is about the size of Seattle, the researchers said.

“Several processes, including bumps, reworked the surfaces of both lobes after they were formed, creating cracks and small dark hills,” the researchers wrote in one of the studies.

The third study examined the unique appearance of Arrokoth in more detail. It is incredibly cold and the surface is covered with methanol ice. The characteristic red color of the object is probably due to organic molecules that have also been detected on the surface, although their exact composition cannot be identified. It is known as “ultrasound matter”, a trademark of Kuiper Belt Objects, because it is only thermodynamically stable in this icy region far from the sun.

Methanol could be on the surface of Arrokoth in a number of ways, including a mixture of water and methane ice that was exposed to radiation from the cosmic rays of the sun. Water itself was not recognized on the surface of the object.

The researchers believe that Arrokoth is about four billion years old. All three studies show that the object was formed in a collapsing particle cloud in the local solar nebula – the gas and dust cloud from which our sun and planets were formed. The uniform color, smooth surface and the coming together of the rags help to create a picture of how the planetesimal was created.

When a particle cloud collapsed, the individual particles condensed to form the two lobes that eventually came together. The two lobes were gently connected at a speed of about 11 km / h, said William McKinnon, New Horizons co-investigator.

This will help resolve a debate about how planetesimals have formed in both the Kuiper Belt and our solar system, said Alan Stern, lead researcher for New Horizons. He calls this discovery a “turning point”. The other prevailing theory was called hierarchical accretion, in which objects from different areas of the solar nebula would collide to form an object.

“As a result of Arrokoth, we now know how these early stages of planetesimals formed,” said Stern.