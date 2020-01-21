The most beautiful looks of Paris Fashion Week 2020

Photo: Getty

Cold weather, dry hair and flaky skin aren’t the only reasons why we’re ready to hit the fast forward button this winter. At Paris Fashion Week we also yearn for the spring season.

During the preview, we got a glimpse of the spring and summer beauty trends of 2020, and now we want to try each one of them.

As models in floral prints and feathered dresses walked down the catwalk, we discovered cool crown braids, eccentric hair accessories and eye and lip combinations that are perfect for bringing out our melanin pop.

In the gallery below you can see which hairstyle and make-up trends are coming up next season.

01

Metallic lips

Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020

02

Eye-catching cat eyes

Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020

03

Classic cornrows

Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020

Dior Haute Couture spring / summer 2020

05

Dope doobie wraps

Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020

06

Glowing skin

Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2020

