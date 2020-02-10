The most beautiful girl in the world, Jare is said to be on the runway at London Fashion Week

Pretty 5-year-old Jare Ijalana will be on the catwalk at the highly anticipated London Fashion Week.

Since the photo of the little girl went viral, she has conquered the hearts of many people worldwide who think she is the most beautiful girl in the world.

Now it seems to suggest that their worldwide recognition is paying off. It was determined that little Jare Ijalana will be at London Fashion Week and will be on the catwalk with other models.

This was revealed in a post dedicated to little Jare and her other two sisters. The heading of the article reads:

“Jare @ the_j3_sisters in London for London Fashion Week! Too blessed! It’s so great and I’m so honored to be doing a runway show with all of these great designers from around the world! And thankful to God Almighty! My mother who works tirelessly for me around the clock! And to my dad! Words cannot express how much I love and am thankful for all love and sacrifice! »All my beautiful sisters Joba and Jomi who couldn’t be here! I represent you in spirit! I love you. Aunt Mofe! @mofebamuyiwa See where our great photo takes us! My pastor! Pastor Ovie! Thank you for all of your kind words and motivation. To all Nigerian children! This is for you! You can do it too! “

Source: www.ghgossip.com