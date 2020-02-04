The Moroccan prime minister and Hamas political leader discuss the American “peace plan” in a telephone conversation

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. / DR

Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine El Othmani and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh discussed the new “peace plan” released by the Trump government on Monday to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in a telephone conversation.

El Othmani said on his Twitter account on Monday that Haniyeh repeated the rejection by Palestine of the so-called “Deal of the century”, with the commitment of King Mohammed VI.

تلقيت مساء أمس اتصالا هاتفيا من الأستاذ إسماعيل هنية, وناقشنا جديد القضية الفلسطينية وخصوصا الإعلان عما يسمى صفقة القرن, وأشار إلى توحد الموقف الفلسطيني في رفضها وإلى أهمية الدعم العربي, وأشاد بدعم جلالة الملك للشعب الفلسطيني ودفاعه عن القدس_الشريف # # # المغرب سعدالدين_العثماني

On the phone with El Othmani, the Hamas leader emphasized the need for Arab support and the importance of a unified stand against this plan, the Palestinian movement wrote on its official website.

The US “peace plan” was unveiled last Tuesday at the White House in a meeting attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. President Donald Trump described the new plan as a “win-win solution” for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In response to the plan, Morocco said it appreciates the constructive peace efforts of the current US government to come to a fair, sustainable and equitable solution for the Middle East. Rabat promised to investigate the details of the “Deal of the Century” and reiterated its position on Al-Quds.