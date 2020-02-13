The Moroccan Omar Hilale received in Bangui from the president of the Central African Republic

Moroccan ambassador Omar Hilale. / DR

Morocco’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Omar Hilale, Chairman of the Central African Republic’s configuration of the UN Peacebuilding Commission, was received in Bangui by the President of the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday, Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

Hilale’s visit to the Central African Republic is part of his mission as president of the CAR configuration of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission and takes place one year after his last visit, which coincided with the signing of the Peace Agreement and reconciliation in this country.

The ambassador conveyed to President Touadéra the congratulations of the members of the configuration with his leadership and unremitting efforts for a return to peace and stability, as well as for the economic and social progress achieved.

The President of the Central African Republic thanked Hilale for his unwavering commitment to the head of the CAR configuration, in particular for his advocacy with the partners of the Central African Republic.

During his visit to Bangui, the Moroccan ambassador will hold discussions with various members of the government, representatives of UN organizations, civil society, young people and women.

These discussions will focus mainly on the implementation of the peace and reconciliation agreement, preparations for the next elections and the strengthening of the rule of law.