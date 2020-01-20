The MLK Rideout group drives through Miami Shores, Miami Gardens

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – One of the MLK Rideout groups stopped to perform some stunts next to Barry University in Miami Shores on Monday afternoon.

Motorbike and illegal dirt bike riders drove east near the University’s Podiatry School on Northwest 115th Street near Northwest Second Avenue.

The group was also active in Miami Gardens, where the police reported that on Monday afternoon, officers had been arrested three times in connection with arrests, issued four quotes and six traffic quotes, and confiscated eleven vehicles.

The MLK Rideout, also known as the Wheels Up, Guns Down event, is held over the weekend for Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, and officials across the country are holding parades to pay tribute to the icon of civil rights.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police Department officers warned they were ready to arrest daredevils.

The Florida law did not specifically prohibit wheelies, a basic requirement for motorcycle racing, until a new law in 2008 required motorcyclists to “keep both wheels on the ground at all times.” Violators must be fined $ 1,000 for a first offense, $ 2,500, for a second offense and a third-degree criminal complaint, up to 5 years imprisonment and a $ 5,000 fine for the third offense can be.

Soldiers also remind drivers that driving dirt bikes and off-road vehicles on public highways is prohibited. Florida law requires ATV drivers to wear over-the-ankle boots, eye protection and a hard hat.

