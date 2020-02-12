The Missouri bill would ban the tuition for some News students

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) – Lawmakers in Missouri debated Tuesday on a measure that would prohibit public colleges and universities from offering illegal tuition to US students.

Schools in the state now run the risk of losing state funding if they offer students with “illegal status” a little less than the tuition fees charged to international students. This is due to the limitations that legislators have imposed on state funding in recent years as a result of the budget process.

Suburb St. Louis Republican Senator Bob Onder’s bill would enact that fiscal policy in law.

“It’s really just a matter of, in this world of scarce resources, who do we want to subsidize to come to our state for tuition?” Below told a senate committee on Tuesday.

He said because residents of other states do not qualify for tuition in the state: “It is not logical for me to encourage the illegal violation of our immigration laws in this way.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 17 states have passed laws that allow tuition for students living illegally in the US. At least three – Arizona, Georgia and Indiana have passed laws to prohibit the practice. Alabama and South Carolina prohibit those students from attending public colleges and universities.

Democratic senator Lauren Arthur, who worked as a teacher in Kansas City before joining the legislature, said she previously taught students who were illegally brought to the US as children calling Missouri home.

She questioned the public benefit of discouraging those students from staying in the midst of a labor shortage.

“My concern is that we educate undocumented K-12 students who are interested in staying in Missouri, and what we essentially do is prohibit costs of staying in the state,” she said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri and various religious groups, including the Missouri Catholic Conference, also voted against the proposal on Tuesday.

The bill of Onder has still not been voted off the committee, but it is likely to receive support from the legislature led by the republicans. Several Republicans in the Senate Committee seemed to support the policy.

“If a person is illegal here and they want to get the benefits of a legal citizen, why don’t they become legal citizens?” said Senator Cindy O’Laughlin, who leads the training committee.

A budget compromise to get rid of this year’s budget policy fell apart during the last legislative session after outrage among House Republicans.

