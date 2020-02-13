The missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik from South Carolina was found dead

UPDATE: Police say 6-year-old Faye Swetlik was found dead. Swetlik was missing in the Churchill Heights neighborhood of Cayce, South Carolina on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

CAYCE, SC (WSPA) – Officials are holding a second press conference at 1:00 p.m. regarding the missing 6-year-old girl Faye Swetlik in Cayce, S.C.

The first press conference of the Cayce Department of Public Safety officials took place on Thursday morning at 10:45 a.m.

The full press conference this morning can be found below:

Swetlik was missing in the Churchill Heights neighborhood of Cayce on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

On Wednesday evening, officials released new video footage showing two vehicles in the neighborhood when Swetlik was last seen. They said tips had helped investigators identify the Chevrolet Trailblazer, but they’re still looking for information about the silver vehicle that was seen in the Churchill Heights at the time.

During a press conference on Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church on Charleston Highway 2003, officials emphasized that people with surveillance video or people with tips on the case must submit them to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after the press conference, Cayce City officials released a video in which the 6-year-old got off her school bus on Monday.

Police said Swetlik was a first grader at Springdale Elementary School.

On Tuesday, director Byron Snellgrove of the Cayce Department of Public Safety said that Swetlik had recently had a hair and when she got off the bus on Monday afternoon, she was wearing a black shirt that reads “PEACE”.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 803-205-4444.