The Ministry of Justice brings new legal cases about the policy for reception centers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Justice Department implemented legal pressure on local governments on Monday about their “refuge” policy that impedes federal immigration officials by initiating two new lawsuits and launching a coordinated messaging campaign to emphasize President Donald Trump’s annual election priority .

Explaining that law enforcement officials “are endangered by this ideologically driven policy,” Attorney General William Barr said the Trump government is suing the state of New Jersey and the county that houses Seattle because of immigration policies for shrines – municipalities that offer protection against immigrants in the US illegal.

The Department of Justice says New Jersey is violating federal law by prohibiting state and local law enforcement officials from sharing information about prisoners who are illegal in the US. King County was hit with a lawsuit over a policy that forbids the Department of Homeland Security to use the King County International Airport-Boeing Field for deportation flights.

“Today is a significant escalation in the federal government’s efforts to confront the resistance of sanctuary cities,” Barr told an audience of officers at the National Sheriffs ’Association to hear an applause.

Some cities, such as New York, have introduced laws that prohibit the sharing of information with immigration officials. Immigration officials have sent subpoenas to Denver and New York City on requests for information about immigrants who are about to be released from prison, and have asked federal courts to enforce the writ of summons, a very unusual act that could end with local law enforcement officials in contempt be held if they do not comply. In New York, Homeland Security has suspended programs for “trusted travelers” that accelerate their return to the US because of a law prohibiting state officials from sharing motor vehicle data with immigration officials.

The Attorney General said that the Justice Department would strongly support “Homeland Security” to use “all legal means”, including subpoenas, to obtain information about suspects they want to deport.

“This policy is a textbook example of a misguided ideology that triumphs over common sense and enforcement, and it is the public and the police who pay the price,” Barr said.

The government also accused the state of California of blocking a law that came into effect on January 1 to prohibit new contracts with profit-making prison companies, including thousands of immigration detention beds for which the federal government pays in the state.

Trump has been trying to punish sanctuary cities since he took office. In 2017, Jeff Sessions, then Attorney General, said that such cities would not receive scholarships unless they gave the federal immigration authorities access to prisons and warned in advance when someone in the country was illegally released from prison. A federal judge blocked the punishment and the cities got the money.

Federal authorities have previously filed lawsuits and sued the state of California for the 2018 sanction law. A federal appeals court rejected most of the administration’s lawsuit, although Barr hoped on Monday that the government would win before the Supreme Court.

That has not prevented Trump from criticizing the policy and identifying, in bloody details, certain cases where US immigrants have committed illegal crimes. On Monday, Trump said in a conversation with the governors of the nation that it is essential that the country responds to immigration enforcement requests.

“Jurisdictions that adopt a sanctuary policy and instead release these criminals endanger all Americans,” said Trump. “I know we have a different policy, different feelings, everything else. But sanctuary cities cause us a huge problem in this country. We have stone-cold assassins that they don’t want to hand over to us and then they escape into communities and in some cases cause enormous havoc. “

But studies have shown that immigrants commit crime less quickly than American citizens.

In the run-up to the coordinated messaging campaign from the Justice Department Monday, a headquarters directive to encourage “robust involvement of local media from every district” caused unrest in some public business officials in US law firms, according to interviews and reviewed correspondence from The Associated Press.

Some in jurisdictions that are not home to cities of refuge were reluctant to organize events because they did not think the case concerned them, and others feared that a public announcement would relieve relations with local law enforcement agencies that rely on immigrant cooperation. can agitate communities, according to people familiar with the matter who have spoken with the AP on condition of anonymity.

But officials later sent a letter reassuring districts that they were not required to hold a public event.

Some still did that: Nebraska, American lawyer Joe Kelly, held a press conference on Monday to highlight the benefits of local and national law enforcement agencies working with the federal government to enforce immigration laws. Kelly said public safety can be compromised if local officials refuse to cooperate with immigration and customs enforcement officials and do not notify federal officials when illegal immigrants are arrested.

“Every year many Americans fall victim to crimes committed by illegal aliens because certain officials choose to prioritize their own ideologies over their vowed obligation to enforce the law,” said Kelly. “We have none of those problems here in the state of Nebraska.”

In Chicago, federal prosecutors planned a tweet but not a press conference. Others across the country planned news conferences for speech support based on Barr’s speech.

The US lawyers in New York have issued a joint statement criticizing the new “green light law” that allows immigrants to obtain driving licenses without legal status. “Our citizens, legal permanent and temporary residents, visitors and undocumented immigrants deserve better, as do those who serve and protect them,” the statement said.

Barr also said on Monday that federal officials “carefully review the actions of certain district attorneys who have adopted policies to accuse aliens with fewer offenses, with the express purpose of avoiding the federal immigration consequences of the criminal behavior of those nationals . ”He also emphasized a lawsuit filed a few weeks ago against the governor and attorney general of California for a state law that prohibits private prisons.

Meanwhile, local officials in Erie County, New York, have criticized the Trump government’s decision to limit trusted travelers at its own press conference.

Robert Restaino, the mayor of Niagara Falls, called on the Republican delegation to persuade the Trump government to change the decision.

“If a discussion about the other issues needs to be held, please participate in that conversation. Do not punish New York companies or paralyze communities trying to ensure that they can grow and continue to grow in their local economy,” Restaino said .

The lawsuit in California, filed in the southern district of the state, says the law on detention facilities seizes the constitutional authority of the federal government.

California government Gavin Newsom defended the law Monday and said profit-making detention facilities “contribute to over-arrest, including those who detain prisoners, as well as those who detain immigrants and asylum seekers.” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office asked the governor questions.

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington; Carolyn Thompson in Buffalo, New York; Ryan Tarinelli in Albany, New York; Michael Tarm in Chicago; Cuneyt Dil in Sacramento, California; and Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

