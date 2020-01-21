Currently, incoming international passengers can buy two liters of alcohol and a box of cigarettes in these stores.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:28 a.m. IST

For representation

New Delhi: The Ministry of Commerce has recommended restricting the purchase of duty-free alcohol to a bottle in duty-free stores as part of the steps to reduce the import of non-essential goods, sources said.

The ministry also recommended to its financial counterpart that the purchase of cigarette cases in duty-free stores be prohibited, they said.

These recommendations are part of the proposals made by the Ministry of Commerce for the next Budget, which will be presented by the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Currently, incoming international passengers can buy two liters of alcohol and a box of cigarettes in these stores.

According to sources, there are countries that allow only one liter of liquor to international passengers and the same practice can be adopted in India.

This suggestion becomes important as the government is looking for different ways to reduce the import of non-essential goods in the country to curb the trade deficit.

A duty-free shop is where an incoming international passenger can usually buy goods worth Rs 50,000 without paying any import duty.

The Ministry of Commerce also suggested an increase in customs tariffs on various products such as paper, footwear, rubber items and toys to promote ‘Make in India’ and boost manufacturing growth, sources said.

The ministry has proposed the rationalization of basic customs duties or import duties on more than 300 items from different sectors, including furniture, chemicals, rubber, coated paper and paper boards.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.