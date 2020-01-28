After the move, the company will not be able to make use of any export benefit or DGFT license. Airtel sources said the company has not taken any such license since April 2018, as there are no operational requirements.

January 28, 2020

New Delhi: The Ministry of Commerce has placed Bharti Airtel on the entry list denied for breach of the export obligation under an export promotion scheme, sources said.

The General Directorate of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which is under the ministry, has placed the company on this list, which is commonly known as a blacklist for breach of the export obligation with respect to certain EPCG authorizations issued to them, they said

After the move, the company will not be able to make use of any export benefit or DGFT license. Airtel sources said the company has not taken any such license since April 2018, as there are no operational requirements.

In fact, the company has already requested the cancellation of all previous licenses that expire and awaits approval from the authorities, they added. An email sent to the company did not get any immediate response.

Under the Promotion of Exports of Capital Goods (EPCG), an export promotion scheme, the importation of capital goods is allowed with a zero tariff. Capital goods imported with zero tariff must comply with the EPCG export obligation equivalent to six times the tariff saved, according to the scheme.

