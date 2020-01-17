The Minister of Housing defends the cleanup policy, which left the homeless paralyzed after an excavator incident

Housing Secretary Eoghan Murphy has defended the “cleanup” policy that paralyzed a homeless person when the social workers tried to move his tent with an excavator while the man was still sleeping in it.

The Minister of Housing said that dismantling the tents of homeless people is for their own “health and safety”.

He also denied that it was part of a purge policy that the Dublin City Council is implementing along the Grand Canal.

Mr. Murphy spoke at the launch of Fine Gael’s social housing policy at the Old City Assembly House.

The grandiose building now houses the Irish Georgian Society and is the headquarters of Fine Gael for the 2020 election.

Minister of Housing Eoghan Murphy

(Image: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland)

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

The minister promised that if Fine Gael came to power again, they would deliver 60,000 social houses over the next five years.

And he said he wanted to live in a new government again.

But first he was asked by the Irish mirror if he thought that the poor homeless man who was now paralyzed was safer than before the sewer cleaning.

Mr. Murphy said, “No, the reason the people were there was because they tried to help these homeless people find safe shelter and give them the support they need.

“Investigations are ongoing and I think it needs to be investigated very quickly.

“I was shocked and very upset, but it was an accident.

He added: “It is not a cleansing policy. Let us make this clear.

“People who slept there were in a precarious situation and their own health and safety were at risk.”

Regarding his new social housing policy, he said: “In 2020, with 11,000 apartments delivered, the highest number of social housing in one year will be included in the portfolio. However, we know that this is not enough.

“That is why we will be delivering 60,000 social houses over the next five years.

“Fine Gael is the only party that has a long-term, achievable vision for social housing.

“The private sector plays an important role in the provision of social housing. However, this will decrease if our construction program is expanded.

“It shows that our housing plan is determined by need and not by ideology.”

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also participated in the policy launch, adding: “With EUR 11.6 billion pledged through the Ireland 2040 project until 2027, Fine Gael has taken a long-term perspective on social housing.

“This level of investment is only possible due to Ireland’s strong economic performance in recent years.

“Nevertheless, we cannot be satisfied with the hard-won profits of recent years.

“We need a good Brexit deal to ensure our economic success and further increase investments in important services and infrastructure.”

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.