PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 6:35 PM IST

Minister of the Union Piyush Goyal. (Credits-PTI)

New Delhi: The Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, will lead the Indian delegation to the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos from January 20 to 24.

Goyal will also participate in an informal WTO ministerial meeting to be held in Davos during this period, the trade ministry said in a statement.

The Union minister will hold bilateral meetings with ministers from Australia, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Korea and Singapore.

He will also meet with the Director General of the World Trade Organization and the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

In addition to this, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with the CEOs of the companies, attend WEF sessions and round tables on ‘Accelerating investments in Indian railways’ and attract global institutional investments in India, according to the statement.

The minister will participate in the WEF together with the Minister of State of the Union for Maritime and Chemical Transport and Fertilizers, Mansukh L Mandaviya; and senior ministers of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh; Minister of Finance of Punjab and the Minister of IT of Telangana.

