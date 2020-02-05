The minimalist street style outfits by Hailey Bieber are an important inspiration

Scroll to view more pictures

No wonder Hailey Bieber once again managed to woo me with her impeccable ensembles. It seems like the celebrity wears an outfit every day – and sometimes several times a day – that inspires me a lot. Hailey Bieber’s latest minimalist street style outfits are another example of how good the star is at creating iconic (yet simple) looks that we can probably all replicate. Did Hailey Bieber actually crack the code for minimalist dressing? (Yes, I think she could have.)

The model was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday in the ideal minimalist winter look, and I’m really obsessed with it. While it was only 57 degrees on Tuesday in LA, it’s cold for those of us who live in the sunny city. Basically 57 degrees is our 40 degrees, which means that turtlenecks and coats are a must. Whatever “cold” means to you, you’ll want this minimalist outfit that Hailey Bieber wore while shopping at Erewhon. (Yes, “nowhere” is written backwards, and yes, it made fun of you on season two of Netflix.)

Bieber perfectly combined a cream-colored turtleneck sweater with cream-colored trousers, added white sneakers and rounded everything off with a beautiful light pink coat. If you prefer a minimalist wardrobe or a capsule wardrobe, this outfit is basically a no-brainer. If you keep it plain with a fun touch (in this case, the coat), you can perfectly stay minimalist without feeling that you haven’t thought about your ensemble. How can such a simple look look so iconic? That is the power of Hailey Bieber.

Of course, it doesn’t stop there. Hailey Bieber also wore a purely blue, minimalist outfit. The combination of a blue crop top with blue jeans and white sneakers is a good choice. However, if you focus on trendy versions of these parts, you can make them the ultimate minimalist street style look. Waist jeans with a paper bag and a cardigan-style top are two trendy things that are worn in a monochrome ensemble, but look much more minimalistic. This is welcome news for anyone who doesn’t want a capsule wardrobe but occasionally wants to hold back their outfits. Thank you for your street style service, Hailey Bieber.