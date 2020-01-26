The Irish Minister for European Affairs says negotiating a trade agreement with the UK after Brexit will be “essentially in 10 months” difficult and challenging.

Helen McEntee was on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, discussing the prospects of such a deal in the Brexit transition period that begins on February 1.

“My personal opinion is that the Brexit really only takes place at half-time. We still have a lot of work to do,” she said.

“I think it’s very welcome, but with a hint of sadness that the withdrawal agreement has gone through all the stages in Westminster.

“The idea that we can negotiate a comprehensive trade agreement that will bring very little change to our citizens not only in the UK and Ireland, but also in the EU over a period of around 12 months is very difficult.

Minister of Europe Helen McEntee

(Image: Gareth Chaney / Collins)

“Now the EU is of course ready and Michel Barnier is still there and he works with his team and all Member States are involved to ensure that we have a mandate and that we are ready for these negotiations when they start.

“We know, of course, that Boris Johnson said he did not want an extension, which means that an attempt will be made to negotiate a very difficult trade agreement, essentially in 10 months.

“We know how long it took them in previous trades, but we said we’re ready, we’re ready.”

“And what we need to do to ensure that Ireland’s priorities are heard in all negotiations, that the priorities of the other 26 Member States are heard, that there is a level playing field, that we have a balance of rights and obligations everywhere, all of it.”

Ms. McEntee has reaffirmed her government’s position that there will be no controls on the island of Ireland to protect the historic Good Friday Peace Agreement.

“There will be no controls on the island of Ireland, we made that very clear and we need to protect the Good Friday Agreement, including the invisible border that was established over 20 years ago,” she said.

“We know that there will be some controls from the UK to Northern Ireland to ensure the protection of the internal market.

“Of course, if we have a free trade agreement, if we have one that is so tight and we don’t need checks, it obviously changes things.

“However, if we get to the end of this year and there is no trade agreement, the Irish protocol that has been convened will of course come into force.”

Ms. McEntee repeatedly spoke about her concerns about timing and that the focus should be on the business itself.

“This idea that we have to do something by the year means for us to set up the right negotiations and the right relationships, lay the foundations and ensure that we have a trade relationship that not only we but we also benefit from Britain benefits because we want to continue to maintain a close relationship. “

Ms. McEntee declined to comment on whether her government would veto any agreement that deviated from the agreement.

“It’s not about Ireland vetoing or closing a deal,” she said. “I think we all, all 27 Member States, agree that we want a close relationship with Britain, but there has to be a balance between rights and obligations, there has to be a level playing field.

“I think it is quite worrying to talk a lot about divergence and that is why the withdrawal agreement was so important to us, and especially in Ireland.

“This is why the protocol, especially on Northern Ireland, has been so important without a trade agreement. It essentially means that we have to make sure that no border on the island can ever be rebuilt.”

On the question of whether the UK could return to the EU, Ms McEntee added: “I think all Member States and I think most people in the EU would welcome the UK again tomorrow if it did, but I don’t think that’s the case, I think we have to focus on what’s going to happen next. February 1st is not too far away. “