The Michigan State Coaching Research Continues: Who Are The Best Leftovers?

Michigan State’s coaching quest to replace Mark Dantonio continues after Luke Fickell decides not to leave Cincinnati. In addition to Fickell, the other head coaches of Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi, Matt Campbell of Iowa State and Mel Tucker of Colorado have reportedly expressed interest in the opening. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is also not a candidate for the position.

With some of the best candidates moving onto the job, what are the best coaching options available for the state of Michigan? Here are 13 candidates to watch:

Michigan State football coach candidates replace Mark Dantonio

Bret Bielema, linebacker coach, New York Giants

Bielema’s move to Arkansas ended in disappointment, but he had previously reached 68-24 in Wisconsin from 2006 to 2012. Bielema’s overall college head coach score is 97-58. After his layoff with the Razorbacks, Bielema worked for two years with the Patriots and is expected to coach outside linebackers with the Giants in 2020.

Craig Bohl, Head Coach, Wyoming

Bohl has been a successful head coach in two different jobs. From 2003 to 2013, he went 104-32 to North Dakota State and guided the program to three FCS titles. Bohl is 36-40 years old in Wyoming – a very difficult FBS job – and has led the Cowboys on three bowl trips in the past four years.

Chris Creighton, Head Coach, Eastern Michigan

East Michigan is one of the toughest jobs in college football, but Creighton has guided the program to three winning records in the past four years. The Eagles started 3-21 in Creighton’s first two seasons, but have won at least five games in each of the past four years. Before Eastern Michigan, Creighton was 41-22 at Drake (2008-13), 63-15 at Wabash (2001-07) to 32-9 at Ottawa (1997-00).

Tony Elliott, Offensive Coordinator, Clemson

Elliott is the highest paid offensive coordinator in college football, so it would take a good job to get him away from Clemson. Although it is a long delay, the State of Michigan should at least inquire to see if it has an interest.

Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator, Texas A&M

Elko has worked as a defensive coordinator in four different FBS positions since the 2009 season. Whether at Bowling Green (2009-13), Wake Forest (2014-16), Notre Dame (2017) and Texas A&M (2018-19 ), Elko had an impact on a defense and is considered one of the best coordinators in the nation.

Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator, Oklahoma

Grinch is a growing coach for the 2020 season. The Ohio native worked as an assistant in Wyoming and Missouri before landing the position of defensive coordinator in Washington State. Cougars have shown a marked improvement under the supervision of Grinch (2015-17). Grinch worked for a season in Ohio State (2018) before taking over as Oklahoma as a defensive coordinator in 19. The Sooners showed progress on this side last year and expect to take a new step in 2020.

Butch Jones, analyst, Alabama

Jones is from Michigan and was a coach in the state from 1998 to 2004 as an assistant to central Michigan and from 2007 to 2009 as a program head coach. Jones went 27-13 with the Chippewas of 2007-09 and guided Cincinnati to a mark of 23-14 from 2010-12. He was laid off in Tennessee after a 4-6 start in 2017, but compiled an overall mark of 34-27 and led the program to three winning records. Jones has worked as an analyst at Alabama for the past two seasons.

Clark Lea, Defensive Coordinator, Notre Dame

It was not surprising that Lea’s name was mentioned during research at Boston College during the off season. The Tennessee native is off to a good start in South Bend after promotion as a defensive coordinator in 2018. Before Notre Dame, Lea worked at UCLA, Bowling Green, Syracuse and Wake Forest as an assistant.

Lance Leipold, Head Coach, Buffalo

Leipold got 109-6 at Wisconsin-Whitewater and 31-32 overall at Buffalo. After starting 13-23 in his first three years with the Bulls, the program is 18-9 in the past two seasons.

Sean Lewis, Head Coach, Kent State

Lewis is a rising star after two seasons at Kent State. After playing his college ball in Wisconsin, Lewis quickly climbed the training ladder and landed on Dino Babers’ staff in Eastern Illinois in 2012. After two years with the Panthers, he followed Babers to Bowling Green and Syracuse in an assistant role. Lewis was hired as head coach of Kent State in 2018 and guided the program to a 9-16 record over two years. The Golden Flashes finished 2-10 in 2018 but showed a clear improvement last year with a 7-6 finish.

Jim McElwain, Head Coach, Central Michigan

McElwain coached Michigan State from 2003 to 2005 as an assistant. He also has stops on his resume after spending time in Fresno State, Alabama and the NFL with the Raiders. McElwain went 22-15 as Colorado State head coach from 2012-14, finished 22-12 in less than three full years in Florida and made his successful debut (8-6) at central Michigan in 2019. The Chippewas were one of the plus-improved teams in the nation last season.

Pat Shurmur, Offensive Coordinator, Denver Broncos

Shurmur is from Michigan and played his college ball with the Spartans. He has not been a university coach since 1998 but has a wealth of experience in the NFL. Shurmur went 9-23 as head coach of the 2011-12 Browns and tied that record in two years with the 2018-19 Giants.

Mike Tressel, Defensive Coordinator, Michigan State

Tressel is currently the interim program coach while the research continues. He has worked as a senior defensive coordinator at East Lansing for the past two years, but joined the team in 2007. Tressel has no experience as a head coach at the FBS level.

Include in Acu data flow: Exclude from the Acu data flow. (TagsToTranslate) Michigan coaching search