The Miami police captain uses N-Word during the session of the commission

MIAMI – A day after the Miami city manager resigned and warned that the commission’s meeting had turned into a circus, the mouth fell into the city when the former president of the fraternal police force in Miami used the N-word, while he was talking about his racial identity on Friday meeting.

Captain Javier Ortiz, known for his brazen personality, referred to an old Jim Crow law that frustrated racial equality during segregation.

“If you knew anything about the one-drop rule that started in the 20th century that defines what a black man or an (N-word) is, you would know that if you have a drop of black you, you are considered black, ”said Ortiz.

The white Cuban-American officer used the law to explain why he identified himself as a black man. He is accused of having passed a promotion test.

Ortiz also said he doesn’t identify himself as a Hispanic speaking Spanish since he was born in the United States.

Commissioner Joe Carollo, known for his mercury temperament, interrupted him with a question: “When did God tell you that?”

Commissioner Keon Hardemon, who represents District 5, listens to a Miami captain who talks about his racial identity. (City of Miami)

Commissioners Keon Hardemon, chair of the commission, represents parts of Miami’s Overtown, formerly known as Colored Town in the Jim Crow era.

Hardemon did not confront or stop Ortiz. Instead, he said, “Let’s not talk about the degree of darkness.”

“Oh no! You’re blacker than me,” said Ortiz. “That’s obvious.”

Ortiz also said he was of Jewish descent. In 2018, he defended an official who was captured on a video that referred to a Hebrew prayer book as “garbage” when he allegedly cleaned the FOP’s office.

Ortiz also has the option of an investigation after a security check revealed that he worked 27 hours a day.

Hardemon defends himself on charges that his uncle asked a businessman for a lobby fee, and Carollo is accused of ousting a talented city administrator with allegedly unfounded allegations of abuse of power.

