The Miami offense has the same ideas and is hungry

For the second consecutive season, Miami has a completely new attacking system. However, this time it’s very, very different.

The additions of offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, standout transfer quarterback Driq King and post coordinator / coach Rob Likens preach a clear motive: high energy, speed and aggressiveness.

Rhett Lashlee says he will build what UM does offensively around what D’Eriq King does best, such as zone reading and the like.

Being up to it was something he wanted to implement independently of QB.

– David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 5, 2020

“During his 28-year coaching career, Likens has been an offensive coordinator in four schools,” said the University of Miami on Friday, shortly after the initial announcement of the hiring of Likens. “… including the last two seasons at Arizona State, where he was also a quarterback coach.”

Similar to Rhett Lashlee, Likens has field success and valuable experience. Although the Arizona State offensive in 2019 was far from impressive, ranking just 4 places ahead of Miami at the 94th place in the country, its philosophy seems to be perfectly suited to the new Hurricanes attack. Likens was also a wide receiver coach at Cal for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, another Pac-12 school, famous for airing the ball and spreading the field.

“In 2014, Likens’ passing game … ranked sixth in the NCAA in passing yards per game (346) and broke the school’s passing yards in one season with 4 152 yards, “added the University of Miami. “In addition, three of Cal’s top four recipients were candidates for the Biletnikoff Prize …”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3DMOd0GeK4 (/ integrated)

With the coaching staff for 2020 full, Miami’s offensive reset is complete. What “Cannes now has is better – proven by recent success on the field. Lashlee, Likens and Co. are going to give fans something they haven’t seen from a previous Miami team – there’s reason to be excited again.