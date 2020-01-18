The Miami Hurricanes Offer 2021 4 Star QB: Dematrius Davis

In the recruitment world … it is important to add a new QB in each class. For Miami, which has struggled to find a reliable QB, the boundaries really need to be broadened. Miami has not done a great job using QBs in recent years. We have had performers in position for many years with performance.

However, things can be different now

A coach who does an offense, scores, improves online play, puts the ball in talent and is player-friendly … we could actually have an offense. Nobody knows who will be sitting in the QB room in spring, but there will be changes. I expect 2 QBs to be broadcast and they should get a new start somewhere else. I expect to see Tate Martell in Miami and learn from Rhett Lashlee. I’m happy to see Tyler Van Dyke get used to college speed and the game book. Miami also has the chance to land a transfer Qb. If the LSU loses Joe Brady, the likelihood that D’Eriq King will come south increases.

No matter who’s separated from our Qb space next year, we need to be ready to hire more talent in 2021. Miami’s new OK, Rhett Lashlee, was not shy and offered some former Texas recruits. With the latest offering at North Shore High School in Texas, Dematrious Davis, Miami, the dual threat game style seems to be of interest.

One of his former teammates, Corey Flagg, just signed up in Miami a few days ago. With Corey Flagg showing signs of bleeding in orange and green, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had flipped up the possible flip to Miami. The Virginia Tech Head Coach was recently connected to the opening in Baylor, which would be a win-win situation for Miami.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJXkwLBqvRE [/ embed]

In his junior year, he managed to overtake 2,672 yards, 1,446 yards, 54 touchdowns in total, 15-1 record and was 2x state champion. When he plays, he is an unsteady QB who moves well in his pocket and shows a great touch on the ball. He can throw it in the bread basket 50 meters or take it 50 meters. He is an exceptional talent who is considered the fourth best DT QB.

It would strengthen our squad enormously and expand our position with an elite competition. Landing Dematrious Davis will be difficult, but that can change quickly if we start winning some soccer games. Our team has to show consistency for every unit on the list and have to perform excellently.

#GoCanes