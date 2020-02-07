The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76er campaign for the title

Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sport

Aside from the Milwaukee Bucks, the Eastern Conference is “open” to the 2-8 seeds on the way to the All-Star Game Weekend.

Credible competitors strive to improve their chances, especially in the playoffs. The heat namely added Andre Iguodala to the team equation.

At the same time, they acquired Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill from Memphis Grizzlies, which they will add to the free agency at the end of the season to give the heat the much-needed flexibility.

The heat goes all in and is very active in the trading period. With the acquisition of Iguodala, they bring the mentality of three championships and five consecutive finals to the team while increasing the depth and defense of their squad.

Iguodala, 36, averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists as the sixth man from Golden State in the last regular season. These averages rose to 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists during the playoffs when Iguodala started most games.

Miami will try to increase its chances of betting on winning the East through trade and buyout markets, hoping to play in the NBA final for the first time since 2014.

At the same time, the 76s try to change the tides of a mediocre season. Philadelphia were a clear favorite at the start of the season, but they currently have a 31-20 record and are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers added a much-needed goal presence and traded for Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III. From the Golden State Warriors.

Robinson, a sixth-year Michigan player, scored an average of 12.9 points in 31.6 minutes this season. He shot 48.1% from the field and 40% from the 3-point range.

Burks, a ninth-year veteran in Colorado, averaged 16.1 points in 29 minutes, shooting 40.6% from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point range.

Philadelphia will be betting on the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and their ability to lead the team through the playoffs, but until then they need leaders in their banking unit.

the price of winning the East is incredibly high for the Sixers for the first time in 19 years, while the heat becomes relevant to the conference after 6 years.

To reach the final, they need the right mix of talent and luck, especially against teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics and the other top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Statistics from NBA.com