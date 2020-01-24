The Miami Beach Convention Center Turns into a Super Bowl Experience - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 24, 2020

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – The Miami Beach Convention Center turns into a Super Bowl experience for soccer fans in South Florida.

The Super Bowl experience opens on Saturday and is filled with football-related activities that the whole family can enjoy the week before the big game.

The 500,000 square meter convention center is dedicated exclusively to Super Bowl 54. Here fans can throw soccer balls, buy merchandise with Super Bowl 54 memorabilia, marvel at Wynwood art and even score a field goal.

Tickets for the Super Bowl experience start at $ 20 and will increase to $ 40 on Thursday, three days before the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 54 will air live on Channel 7 on Sunday, February 2.

