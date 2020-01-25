The Miami Beach Convention Center Turns into a Super Bowl Experience - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – The Miami Beach Convention Center turns into a Super Bowl experience for soccer fans in South Florida.

The Super Bowl experience opens on Saturday and is filled with football-related activities that the whole family can enjoy the week before the big game.

“Our fans want to see the Vince Lombardi Cup. You want to see NFL players. They want to experience the Super Bowl up close, ”said Nicki Ewell, director of events for the NFL. “We are very excited. This is the first big event that we are starting Super Bowl week. We want the locals to enjoy the Super Bowl experience that we have developed for them.”

With an area of ​​500,000 square meters dedicated exclusively to this year’s Super Bowl, fans can throw soccer balls, shop exclusive goods, watch Super Bowl memorabilia from the last 53 games, such as rings from previous winners and old tickets, and marvel at art from Wynwood and even kick a field gate.

“The art world here is the heart of the city, so to speak, so we definitely want to project it for them,” said Daphne Wood, director of events at the NFL.

Crews worked all week to prepare for the crowd, including building cabins for all 32 NFL teams.

Fans attending the event can also see and learn how soccer balls are made.

“Come down early, you have a cheaper ticket price, shorter lines, you’ll be able to hit a field goal more often,” said Ewell. “Dozens of players will be here every day to sign autographs, take photos and perform. Dan Marino will be here. Jason Taylor is coming (Saturday), Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, so many really big names. “

Super Bowl Experience tickets start at $ 20. The event is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be raised to $ 40 on Thursday, three days before the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast live on Channel 7 on Sunday, February 2nd.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.