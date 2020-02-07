The Messy Racial Politics or the Super Bowl Halftime Show – Mother Jones

Even before it was announced last September that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would headline the 2020 Super Bowl rest, the performance was already drenched in controversy. The commotion began a month earlier when rapper Jay-Z revealed that he was working with the NFL to help manage the competition’s music events, as well as the new social justice campaigns. Jay-Z’s decision to work with the NFL was not entirely surprising – he has already told us that he is a company, man – but it was nevertheless disturbing. Mogul or not, he supported the NFL in his campaign to distract from the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback of the 49ers who was banned from the competition after being kneeled during the anthem in protest against police violence against black people.

What made the collaboration much more surprising is that Jay-Z had once been a vocal supporter of Kaepernick, yelling: “I said no to the Super Bowl / you need me, I don’t need you / Every evening we finally have zone / tell the NFL that we are also in stadiums’ on his banger 2018 ‘Apeshit’ Fast forward to August 2019 and his tune was suddenly changed to ‘we are kneeling past’.

Enter Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, two non-black Latina icons who dared to perform in what would turn out to be the most Latinx Super Bowl ever. And while booking two Latina icons to head the Trump era halftime show may have felt like a victory for Latinx representation, their execution has only made the already controversial situation more complicated. Some felt that the decision of JLo and Shakira to act for an anti-black organization – prominent black artists such as Rihanna and Cardi B had publicly and fairly rejected – was a fool for black people, especially Afro-Latinx people. Others thought NFL overloads were using Latinx artists and, by extension, Latinx people to restore the image, a way of saying, “You see, we are not racist. We love brown people.”

The show was politicized before a single band of music had sounded at Hard Rock Stadium. And then on Sunday we saw children singing “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA” in cages, an American flag that changed to a Puerto Rican flag, and a selection of non-black Latinx artists dancing to historically black music . The implementation was charged in all ways, along many different dimensions. To get an idea, I have put together a panel of three smart Mother Jones colleagues: Fernanda Echavarri, Edwin Rios and Camille Squires. We have conducted our chat via Slack. An edited transcript is below.

Edwin Rios: A few big questions about this year’s halftime performance: were what Jennifer Lopez and Shakira tried to make too subtle for a national audience? Or was it the other way around – a bit on the nose to be on a national platform? Was it pausing and waking up for the sake of waking up, in the interest of the NFL, or was their attempt to send a powerful message through a global platform, a wink to Puerto Rico and a crisis on the border with children?

Justin Agrelo: As a big JLo fan, I feel in conflict overall. But immediately after Shakira opened with a simple “Hola Miami!”, I had a moment of: “Wow, the first words in this year’s Super Bowl, the largest stage on earth, are in Spanish and they are spoken by a Latina. “

Latinx rendering is so terrible outside of our tragedies that I think Latinxs often say, “We take what we can get” and keep these moments of uplifting rendering close to us because we are not used to seeing ourselves on this scale. But I also realize that the way of thinking is messy because it often erases black and native Latinxs and upholds the white supremacy within Latinidad. Perhaps, however, the bar is in hell that even a simple “hola” made me so happy.

Fernanda Echavarri: I agree 100 percent on the feeling of joy and pride when I see this. I have looked at one of my best friends who is not only Latina, but also a big fan of Shakira and JLo, as I am. There was a feeling of “here we are, look at us and listen to us” in a sports bar full of white people.

I also agree that I am coming from a non-Black Latinx perspective and understand the criticism of their participation in an NFL event. The last three years have been especially controversial and terrifying for many Latinos in the US, so for me this was the perfect time to do this halftime show instead of a Maroon 5 or Carrie Underwood act. And yes, the bar is set so low that we take what we can get.

ER: What I kept thinking during the show was how refreshing it was to see Latina icons on stage a Super Bowl rest time show in the heart of Miami. There were moments of pandering and virality, but it felt much more Latinx-centric than patriotic (watch the Lady Gaga halftime show, which in itself is incredible and theatrical, but it starts with a purely American song).

I watched a Black Queer Friend’s house party with a hodgepodge of a few other Black Queer men and mostly white Queer men and a few women (I was probably one of a handful of straight men). It was fascinating to see their attraction to the performance. One man said it was the “gayest halftime performance he had seen.” And yet I kept coming back to the joy and pride of seeing powerful Latinas take over the show, although I also felt strange that the political subtext of the performance made the NFL rulers at a time when they have become nonsense for how they have social justice issues addressed.

At a time when the Latinx community felt attacked, whether by visceral rhetoric, terribly restrictive policies or literal acts of violence, it felt deeply reassuring to leave two iconic Latinas stamped on the most openly American sporting event. It felt more like an embrace of Latinx culture than an embrace of open patriotism as we saw in earlier half-time shows.

YES: Surely. Latinx representation is now important because it is an argument that Latinx people deserve to be celebrated and have value, no matter what malicious shit comes from Trump’s mouth. At a time when viral videos of bigots attacking Latinx people for speaking Spanish in public are commonplace, having them in Spanish on the biggest stage felt like a big fuck for xenophobes in this country.

But that also goes together with the fact that they have chosen to present Bad Bunny and J Balvin as their guests, which for me is the whole thing even more white.

They said their performance was about ‘bringing people together’, but after the show I wondered which of us Latinx people were calling to that table? No black and indigenous Latinx people.

I do not ask Shakira and JLo tokenise anyone, but there is an entire Ozuna! Ozuna’s great ‘Taki Taki’ was a much bigger hit than ‘Que Calor’ (one of the songs that J Balvin played on). While JLo danced to “Lento” from Nfasis, an Afro-Dominican artist, dope – it was exciting to hear Dominican Dembow in the Super Bowl – it also reinforces this message that black voices, music, dance and aesthetics are good enough to are centered on the Super Bowl but not on black people. That is a tired, toxic practice within Latinidad.

ER: I think that speaks about the paging character of the show. Eventually they had to make the performance marketable for a national audience, and so who can bring them better than the faces of contemporary pop reggaeton.

Camille Squires: I agree with Justin that unfortunately the bar is so low in whitewashed America that even speaking and singing in Spanish is a huge explanation.

Indeed, I saw the presence of J Balvin and Bad Bunny as a contribution to that statement, more than laundering. Like, yes, both are non-black Latinx people, but they are the poster children of this really huge moment that reggaeton and musica urbana have worldwide. This is my perspective as a non-Latina Black person and a non-native Spanish speaker who is a fan of all these artists, simply based on the fact that their music strikes. I thought the presence of all four artists on stage was a long-awaited jolt from the spotlight, away from the white English-speaking man to Latinidad.

ER: I feel that the recording of J Balvin and Bad Bunny represents more of the influence of reggaeton in contemporary pop music, and therefore it is absolutely appropriate that they were part of this year’s spectacle. Maybe ‘money laundering’ is not the right term, but I saw it more as an extension of what pop music is today, which happens to use reggaeton.

YES: Yes, maybe “money laundering” is not the right term, but it was a continuous whitening of an Afro-Caribbean genre and of Latinidad in general. Black reggaeton artists, especially Ozuna, are just as big as J Balvin in that space. But Ozuna is not only Afro-Latino; he is also from one of the countries where reggaeton was born, while Balvin, a Colombian, is not.

For me, Balvin was asked to play reggaeton in the Super Bowl about someone like Ozuna as a missed opportunity to literally pass the microphone on to the Black Latinos that all these artists have built. It was in line with the media custom to flatten Latin America into a monolith – a place full of non-black people who all have the same culture and music that seem eerily black. For me, if you were to ignore the concerns of Black Latinxs and still choose to do the Super Bowl, you could at least have used the guest spots to center Black artists. I mean, Amara La Negra is a big JLo fan and she’s from Miami! It was such a missed opportunity.

CS: In terms of the thorny bits, my opinion about JLo incorporating political messages in her performance is that she is damned if she did, damned if she didn’t. Sport, music and especially the NFL have always been political. But we are now where all of that has come up thanks to people like Colin Kaepernick.

So, in this version, JLo comes with the expectation to “make a statement” or “show vigilance” in some way, but is also bound by the fact that working with the NFL is inherently a political statement in itself. In some ways, she takes the other side of the Kaepernicks and the progressives of the world by even agreeing to implementation.

But even considering those limitations, I thought it was weak, girl. The lightening things of the world hardly read as ‘children in cages’. For me, that is a specific tragedy that deserves much better than ‘nuance’ or ‘suggestion’. It is a human rights crisis and we must scream from our lungs at all times. My opinion about politics is that if you say it, you say it with your chest or not at all.

ER: I didn’t really understand the children in cages, which is probably bad. I saw the orbs and felt a little confused.

But as a Puerto Rican boy, I felt an unexpected source of pride when I saw what I thought would be just an American flag and then become a Puerto Rican flag. I left the bank and shouted “aye!” I had never seen anything like this, let alone during the rest of the Super Bowl.

YES: That moment also shook me. Just seeing the flag on this stage at this time when the Puerto Rican diaspora is going through hell first gave me a sense of pride. But then I realized she was putting an American flag on top of a Puerto Rican flag – a bit of perhaps unintended colonial symbolism. Perhaps JLo’s intentions were in the right place – this “Puerto Ricans are also American citizens” is certainly not unique to her. But I could not ignore the fact that for many Latinx, especially for Puerto Ricans, the American flag is not a symbol of unity and freedom, but one of violence and occupation.

CS: With what you said, Eddie, I think this is really an important context to think about what other artists have done with this recent “climate.” I mean, certainly compared to Lady Gaga, the performance of this year had a lot more to say.

But also the pressure on Shakira and JLo as Latinas was in a way that it would never have been for Gaga. But also the idea of ​​the NFL that “tackles” social justice with “measured” tactics such as the Inspire Change initiative just comes to mind. For me it stinks of moderate white.

To use a perhaps not 100 percent good comparison, it is like having police in cars with rainbow colors at Pride. Like, you’re a police! You can never talk about queer liberation! Pride is literally created in response to you!

ER: I mean, yes, the NFL has never been the patron of social justice causes. It is an organization encouraged by a pride after 9/11 on patriotism. It is a way for the NFL to say with the help of Jay-Z: we care! But it is also a way for the NFL to exploit and co-opt a prominent black voice, someone who is too rich a businessman in his company, man, to show that they are “worried” about criminal justice reform and armed violence.

Beyoncé proudly showed Black her performance with Bruno Mars. It was fun and powerful. But it was tracked by Coldplay and their necessary commemoration of Super Bowl halftime shows of recent years. Lady Gaga could have made a more open political statement after the 2016 elections – apart from ‘Born This Way’ and her medley of American folk songs – but she didn’t. So to see JLo carry a Puerto Rican flag and to see children in fake cages is actually more political on the nose than I expected at least.

YES: Surely. I wish JLo had waved a black and white Puerto Rican flag, had left that colonial American flag in the store and had thrown an “abolishing ICE” sign, but one can only dream.

CS: Wow, can you imagine JLo saying “abolish ICE”?! That would be dope, but it is certainly a dream, because she has never really included politics in her celebrity, about which I know you much more than I, Justin. There is also only the fact that we now demand more politics from our celebrities in general, which is much tread on this point. But it means that they have to start negotiating some contradictions in their attitude. I wonder how Beyoncé’s performance went today.

ER: Her decision to put on the Black Panther robe and be prominent with black women during the show demonstrated the power of celebrity protest. It also showed her smart – Beyoncé embraced her Blackness on a public stage in front of a national audience while promoting her art at the same time. To be honest, that was in many ways the precursor to Beychella.

CS: She also benefited commercially – it was in line with the theme of the music video “Formation” and she also used the Super Bowl to introduce and promote her “Formation” tour, so I make absolutely no Beyoncé this completely altruistic activist for people without self-interest. Like her husband, she is a 100 percent capitalist and both are strategic about their brand with every move they make. Still, I thought Beyoncé was the best of recent attempts to decide whether you should incorporate the policy of injecting your policy into an institution, while still making money with it or otherwise.

YES: But in retrospect, does Jay-Z’s “we kneel past” and Beyoncé’s attending this year’s Super Bowl do her 2016 message or does it feel more like she commercialized the liberation work? Is something wrong in going a “Formation” video with a “hands-up, not shooting” reference to a post-Kaepernick Super Bowl?

ER: I mean, you could also cynically claim that her Super Bowl achievements in 2016 just benefit from that release for commercial appeal. But we have also seen Beyoncé fully displaying its Blackness with “Homecoming,” and I think it is possible to separate Jay-Z’s approach from Beyoncé’s.

CS: No, Justin, I think you’re right. The attitude of the Knowles-Carters towards the NFL now makes their earlier actions less powerful. They were a bit sold out. With this Super Bowl and beyond, Jay-Z has thrown his hat into the NFL in a very direct way, so it certainly dilutes his earlier activist attitude.

But even if Jay-Z is now a crust, there is no denying that this year’s halftime performance was historic. I think he gets the honor for his involvement in that decision. The presence of JLo and Shakira on stage surrounded by a set of beautiful black and brown dancers was a powerful statement, regardless of the motives of Jay-Z and the NFL.