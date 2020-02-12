The message of the Gospel of Matthew sounds loud for some 2020 Dems

NEW YORK, N.Y. – When Pete Buttigieg launched his first ad across the state in South Carolina two months ago, its opening phrase may have sounded familiar to a churchgoer.

The advertisement opens with footage from a speech by the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, in which Buttigieg says that if he is elected president, the Americans do not have to wonder, “Whatever happened,” I had hungry and you fed me? I was a stranger and you welcomed me? “”

Buttigieg is hardly the first democrat to quote the Bible verses of Matthew 25 in which Jesus Christ reminds his followers that their true measure comes from how they treat ‘the least of these my brothers’. Former President Barack Obama quoted from that Bible passage in 2008, addressing the popular Megachurch pastor Rick Warren during his first White House bid, and a political action committee that helped Obama’s campaign in that year was named the Matthew 25 network .

But in this year’s Democratic primary, where several candidates routinely talked about faith while trying to make contact with religious voters, Buttigieg is not the only contender to invoke the central value of the Gospel of Matthew to call people in need. help out. While conservative evangelicals continue to be a crucial part of President Donald Trump’s base, Matthew 25’s message – calling for the hungry and offering a strange safe haven – enables Democrats to contrast sharply with the spirit of their policy making and that of Trump.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for example, has invoked Matthew 25’s verses about “the least of these” in public forums more than half a dozen times since her campaign began, including last week in a New Hampshire town hall when she insisted on a more compassionate immigration policy. She has emphasized the passage since her political career began, and also quoted it during her 2012 Senate campaign.

The “universal theme” of Matthew 25 resonates over the Christian faith, said Derrick Harkins, the veteran pastor who now serves as the national director of the interfaith outrith. Harkins compared the New Testament passage with the Jewish value of Tikkun olam, or positive acts to heal the world, which Bernie Sanders’ Jewish outreach director cited about the interpretation of the non-observant Jewish senator of his religious identity.

“It gives a grip on someone’s religious identity. It gives a tangible, real contrast – not just what I believe, but what I do in light of that belief?” Harkins said in an interview.

Part of the power of Matthew 25, Harkins said, is that “even if you are not a Bible scholar, you can speak with authenticity around those topics if they are important to you.” And even those with disagreements about other aspects of religious identity, he added, agree that “it makes sense to care for those who hurt.”

Darren Dochuk, associate professor of history at the University of Notre Dame, linked the Democratic involvement with the message of Matthew 25 to a broader effort “to wear the cloak of a potential, if not large but animated, progressive Christian left.”

“There is also a certain sense of urgency to respond and to conquer the widest possible constituency, even in what is a pretty solid block of Christians – especially Evangelical Christians who stay with Trump,” Dochuk said.

Eric Sapp, a long-time faith advisor to Democratic candidates who now leads the Public Democracy data firm, said talking about the values ​​Matthew 25 conveyed “is a very simple way to convey a deep truth and position of faith.”

“It can be exceptionally effective when used that way and as a way to unite, to show that I am contacting you, not this is why you are wrong,” Sapp said.

Yet Democrats have sometimes used the biblical passage to draw a sharp line between their perspective and that of Trump. Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, who described himself as “a Matthew 25 Catholic”, used that name in 2018 to respond to a report of migrant children who died in American custody.

“I was taught that if someone is a stranger, you welcome them to your house,” Perez tweet, calling the report “annoying.”

Another prominent democrat and former presidential candidate, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, frankly discussed his own response to Matthew 25 in an interview last year with Jim Wallis, an influential religious progressive who described that passage as a conversion text connecting him to Christianity.

Booker told Wallis that when he immersed himself in the verse for the first time, “I realized that I am not living that way” and felt inspired to link more of his actions to the selfless message of the text.

Despite the primacy of Matthew 25 for some Democrats being held this year, it is hardly the only biblical verse that the party’s candidates have publicly raised in discussing their faith.

Booker quoted Galatians 6: 7, which says “whatever a man sows, he will reap”, in an August speech on gun violence, and referred to Micah 6: 8 in a CNN town hall last year where he promised to LGBTQ defend rights while maintaining his faith. The exhortation in Micah 6 to “walk humbly with God” also occurred in the inauguration of former President Jimmy Carter, a devout Baptist.

Former President Bill Clinton, for his part, quoted Galatians 6: 9 in his first inaugural address – the same verse that Hillary Clinton quoted in her concession speech after losing the 2016 election.

The passage in question warns believers to “get tired of doing good, because at the right time we will reap a harvest if we don’t give up.”

