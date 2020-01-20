You can see a group of 10 performing the movements to the track of ‘Sahiba’ by Simran Kaur Dhadli. The dancers are part of the Khalsa team and belong to the Khalsa College of Amritsar.

Screenshot of the video uploaded by Khalsa College Amritsar / Facebook.

Mountain stations across the country were blessed with cold weather and heavy snow this year. A group of university boys expressed their joy dancing in the snow to the rhythm of the Punjabi rhythms.

A video of a group of young men performing Bhangra while it snows in the Solang Valley of Himachal Pradesh has gone viral.

The clip was shared by a page called “Khalsa college Amritsar” Bhangra and Jhumar “” on Facebook. Later, it was widely shared on various social media platforms.

What has caught the attention of Internet users is their ability to stay in sync and maintain balance while continuously snowing in the valley.

More than 2.9K people have reacted to the video so far and 3.2K Facebook users have shared the clip.

People have bathed young men with love with a Facebook user who cites their performance as “maximum,” while another user called it “incredible.”

Another wrote that both performance and location were pleasant enough to do magic together.

Several social media users took important goals from the Khalsa team and tagged their group to try their luck in a similar feat.

Many mountain lovers said they plan to visit the valley below.

