The McClatchy newspaper chain files for bankruptcy

In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner or 30 US newspapers, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The company, which includes newspapers including the Miami Herald, Kansas City Star, Sacramento Bee, Charlotte Observer, News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the Fort Worth Star Telegram in Texas, plans to stay in business and emerge from bankruptcy in the next few months.

McClatchy is the second largest publisher of local newspapers in the United States after Gannett, the editor of USA Today and hundreds of local newspapers. Gannett had his own problems and was recently taken over by the New Media Investment Group.

McClatchy and some of the newspaper companies acquired over the years, including Knight-Ridder, have long had a higher reputation than Gannett for high quality news reporting. It has recently won two Pulitzer Prizes and many other awards, most recently for the Miami Herald’s coverage of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Despite this reputation for quality, the company has cut staff to respond to falling revenues and increasing losses. According to company records, McClatchy had 3,500 full-time and part-time employees as of December 31, 2018, the latest number available. Five years earlier, just over twice as many employees were registered. The company’s press release states that operating costs have been reduced by $ 186.9 million, or 23.3%, in the past three years alone, but that’s not enough.

The company reported a net loss of $ 364 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $ 52 million in the same period last year. Revenue declined 11%, or nearly $ 68 million, in the first three quarters of 2019, with both advertiser and reader revenue declining.

A large part of the larger loss resulted from a write-down of the company’s assets as well as restructuring and severance costs. Even without these fees and other special items, the company would have reported a net loss of $ 34.2 million in the first nine months of the year.

In its most recent filing, the bankruptcy procedure is used to reduce the “old debts and pension obligations”. It will work with the Federal Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation, the agency that guarantees pension payments to beneficiaries of bankrupt companies, in the same way as Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insures bank deposits with bank customers. The company believes that the retirement savings for its plan participants will not be reduced as the PBGC takes control of the plans.

“Although this is obviously a sad milestone after 163 years of family control, McClatchy remains a strong operating company and is committed to important local news and information,” said company chairman, Kevin McClatchy, the founder’s great-grandson, in a statement in a statement History of the company’s Washington office. “Although we have tried to avoid this step, there is no question that the size of our 75-year-old pension plan – with 10 retirees for every single active employee – is a reflection of another economic era.”

The company’s press release states that bankruptcy should help turn faster into a digital news company. It said it remains committed to high quality local news.

“When the local media suffers from the challenges of the industry, the communities suffer: the polarization increases, the connections between citizens diverge,” said CEO Craig Forman. “At this important moment for independent local journalism in the public interest, a reorganized capital structure will enable McClatchy to continue our digital transformation strategy and continue to produce strong local journalism that is essential to the communities we serve . “

McClatchy shares were not traded earlier Thursday news. Shareholders are likely to lose the value of their holdings. The share price had already dropped 88% to 75 cents in the past 12 months up to Wednesday’s close.