The Mayors of Miami-Dade County welcome Super Bowl LIV Week

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Both the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs came to Miami on Sunday. Hours later, four local mayors greeted Super Bowl LIV week in Miami Beach on Monday morning.

The mayors were at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where the National Football League hosts the daily Super Bowl Experience from Monday morning to Saturday evening.

“At a time in our country where we need so much unification, this moment could not have come earlier,” said Dan Gelber, Mayor of Miami Beach.

The Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Carlos Gimenez, the Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, and the Mayor of Miami Gardens, Oliver Gilbert, were among the local guides who also attended the opening of the event.

“I am the ‘G’ that actually sings. Mayor Gimenez is the “G” who raps. Francis is our break dancer and Gelber is the student among us, ”said Gilbert, adding that it was his mother’s birthday.

Gimenez said: “The four different mayors worked very well together.”

Suarez said the law enforcement community in the region has improved security and is doing “things that have never been done before” in terms of security.

“We studied before Super Bowls – the last two in Atlanta and Minneapolis,” said Suarez. “And of course we monitor activities around the world to make sure everyone in Miami has a good time.”

Miami International Airport greets football fans with posters of the team’s players and has also invested in marketing to promote # BigDay2020.

