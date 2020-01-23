The Mayor of Miami-Dade, Carlos Gimenez, announces the congress

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Carlos Gimenez, announced on Thursday that he was running for Congress.

On his new Twitter account for his campaign, Republican Mayor greeted President Donald Trump in South Florida and announced that he would run for Florida’s 26th congressional district, including Key West, Key Largo, the marathon and part of southwestern Miami-Dade County belong .

Welcome to Miami @realDonaldTrump. Thank you for everything you have done for our economy and the fight against socialism. I look forward to standing up to the radical left that is determined to turn the United States into Venezuela. I run! Take part in the # FL26 fight here >> https://t.co/cqWw2P8vcV

– Carlos Gimenez for Congress (@CarlosGimenezFL) January 23, 2020

The president retweeted Gimenez and said he would see him soon.

Gimenez was on the tarmac of the Miami International Airport late in the afternoon, waiting for Trump’s arrival, along with Miami-Dade District officials, Esteban Bovo and Jose “Pepe” Diaz.

democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell vacant Republican MP Carlos Curbelo on January 3, 2019.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.