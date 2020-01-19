The Masters Snooker finale was stopped because the Whoopee pillow was planted in the crowd

The Masters Snooker Finale between Stuart Bingham and Ali Carter was temporarily stopped – because a whoopee pillow was planted in the crowd.

The players were distracted from the noise when they tried a shot that referee forced Brendan Moore to stop the game to find the culprit.

Bingham was visibly annoyed and looked at the crowd with the referee and pointed to the area from which the noise came.

Journalist Shamoon Hafeez, who was at the Alexandra Palace for the final, said: “The game was temporarily interrupted at Alexandra Palace.

“Looks like someone planted a whoopie pillow in the arena and it always makes a” poooooop “sound.

Bingham was visibly upset about the incident

(Image: Getty Images)

“Crowd laughs, Bingham is not happy.”

It is believed that the device was planted under a seat and the perpetrator is sitting elsewhere and checking it.

The Essex duo Bingham and Carter split the first four frames to take a 2-2 break.

Carter, who only qualified as number 17 in the world due to Ronnie O’Sullivan’s withdrawal, won the first picture.

Former world champion Bingham took the next two to climb, but Carter returned to two.

Both players are bidding for The Masters for the first time after a group of former winners fell by the wayside in a dramatic week in north London.

The finale ends on Sunday evening.