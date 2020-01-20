At 33, Daphne Oz is a mother of four (her youngest is five months old), television presenter and nutritionist, and will shortly join MasterChef Junior as judge for the upcoming season 8. She admits that Parade.com is so busy in her world that self-care can be a challenge. But for Oz, much of it is due to the fact that she implemented some parenting hacks that she has perfected in recent years. Parade.com met with Oz to learn that her favorite dishes, “Children don’t realize they are good for them,” how she deals with the inevitable mother trap, that she occasionally loses her own identity and the best advice she can she has ever received her parents.

About the first criticism of children in season eight of MasterChef Junior:

The way we really got the kids out of their comfort zones, put them to the test, and brought these incredible learning moments with them, was fun and intense. They had to feel what it feels like to be in a professional kitchen and experience these incredible moments of culinary blossom. The question people always ask is, “How do you send children home?” It is terrible when you see that they are not returning to the MasterChef kitchen. But at the same time, it is so redeeming and wonderful to see these children, who in a way leave happily. And for me as a mother of four I think all the time: “How can I give advice and criticism to these children, but really give them something good that they can take with them in a way that keeps their passion alive?”

When she had time for herself with four (!!!) small children:

Well, I’m hiding in my bedroom right now (laughs). The time alone is when they are at school – this is my moment to try to do as much as possible. I sneak into the gym in 20 minutes or go for a walk in 20 minutes and just take a breather. I am lucky that I can not only live close to a family, but also have help.

At the moment I’m really concentrating on having time to myself because that’s something that is becoming increasingly difficult to do as we had more children. It can cook together. It can be a book. It can be an art project. It can just hang out together. In those moments that I know, memories arise that my children will remember.

If she gets her kids to eat healthy:

If it were up to my children, they would eat pizza, fries and butter rice every day. But my husband and I try to set a good example by showing that it is something for adults to try new things. For this purpose our rule of thumb is: “Big children try everything out once.”

I try to serve most things as a family. Children mostly enjoy having the feeling that they are responsible. Those who are big enough for that, I let them serve on their own plates, including the portions they want of each thing. You have to try a bite of everything I put on the table. And I don’t force them beyond that. It can take up to 20 times for children to develop a taste for a new food. So I’m not discouraged if they want a bite the first 15 times and they don’t really enjoy it.

Your favorite swaps:

I put ground flax and almond flour on their chicken fingers and we make sweet potato fries instead of regular fries. I sneak mashed vegetables into their cheesy macaroni dishes most of the time. We make a lot of muffins. I like to make a banana pumpkin muffin. And I often put ground flaxseed, chia and oatmeal in their pancakes. I was actually shockingly able to get them to drink green smoothies for a long time. We called them “Grinch Smoothies” and “Monster Smoothies”. Now they decided that they were not for them. I swear they would become bloodhounds. You can smell the upcoming spinach!

In order not to lose her identity as a full-time mother:

1.000%. For me, putting on make-up is certainly a big part of wanting to do the little things that make me feel more awake and my nicest. And it feels like art to me and I love it. So I do my skin care, do a hair treatment, do my makeup. These are the little glamorous moments that I try to experience every day and that I think are very powerful.

About Marie Kondo’s “Ich-Zeit”:

I’m trying to organize as best as possible in 2020. I think little things add up in evil and in good. So if you gradually let go of everything in a place where it doesn’t belong, the house feels completely scattered. It doesn’t sound like you’re feeling the coolest way for 15 minutes, as if you’d rather read my emails and try scrolling through a few emails during that time. This sometimes makes you more stressed because the inbox is constantly full. I will spend 15 minutes working on part of my room or part of the section of the children’s room. I found that just this serenity in the environment made such a difference to your inner state.

On the topic of “rhythm” for 2020:

On my Instagram I talked a bit about topics for the year. My aunt had told me that her topic had been unraveled for the year. She has some children of her own. Her theme was to find little ways to either go to art class or to watch a movie or watch a play – doing the little things she felt made her rediscover her identity and rediscover some of the passions she had kindle. I found it so cool to have this overall theme of the year. So I thought a lot about what would be mine. And I think it’s rhythm.

You can see that people are happiest when they are predictable – when they have order and a sense of routine. And you will find that vacationing is also so much fun. The Aquarius in me loves to experience something new and new all the time. But you come out of two weeks in which the children have no structures, everyone is with the family all the time and just has a great time and you are ready to get back to your rhythm. And so my theme for the year is to encourage that rhythm, say no to things, take back the time I need and realize that everything I do is not 100% of everything. And I think that’s a really important distinction for busy parents and for happy people in general.

At the advice of her father, Dr. Oz, always give her:

It’s natural (laughs). Just because he always learns and is such a natural teacher. He wants to share everything. I don’t know what I would do if there was no doctor on call all the time because I am used to it. My two grandfathers are doctors, my father, my uncle. So everything is called. “Oh, she vomits. She wants to lie down.” Whatever it is, they’ll call. And luckily, he always likes to weigh himself in. We see my parents very much. And I can’t remember a time when I thought, “Okay, stop sharing with me.” There was a time when I thought I was a doctor, so I feel as much as I can learn without going to the medical school, the better.

On the craziest advice her father has ever given her:

When I was growing up, my father was always convinced that when you were sick, you should go outside and work up a sweat. He said: “Your body will fight against it by itself. Get out there, get some fresh air, get your fever going, if your fever is good it means it will fight the infection and you’ll be fine. “Where I think there are times now when I feel like we should maybe get some intervention here. (Laughs)

The best educational advice she learned from him:

He said: “Not only does stress do you no good, it also robs you of the joy of the experience. And it is extremely harmful to your health. Recognize as best you can that children are resilient and that you are doing a great job. They take care of you so much about them, and that’s why it’s stressful, but you can just rest and know that it really matters how you make your children feel. “I’ve always noticed that. Many of us don’t have the time, that we would love with our children, but the time we spend with them to make them feel valued and loved and valued, that is the feeling that will go with them all their lives I try to make sure that my children and I have a lot of fun. I’m always on the floor with them. We always play. The feeling of “My mother loves us. My mother has fun with us.” what my child he should feel.

Overcoming the Inevitable Stress When He Raises His Ugly Head:

It’s tough. I wish I had a perfect answer. At the moment it is the gym for me. My baby has just turned five months. I always fight myself to actually walk. But as soon as I leave, I feel that serotonin is running, I feel that these happy hormones are running. I feel sedentary and have done something very good for myself. This relieves a lot of stress. When we have time, John and I go on a date. It is really important for me that I feel like I am my husband’s girlfriend and wife and that I have this time alone and that I am an adult. This is really important and I find it extremely stress relieving. And call a friend on the phone or call my mother, who is probably the person I called the most. These are some of my biggest stress relievers.

Another thing I try to do is write in a diary. I think that’s something people talk about all the time and it sounds so hokey. It is so real to write by hand, not by computer. Write on a piece of paper with your hand and let your thoughts flow out of you for five minutes at the beginning of the morning. And end it with “What is your goal for today? What would be a success or a victory for you today?” If I concentrate on the idea, “What is a victory for me?” I am on the never-ending list of things to do, diminished every day.

