The massive pro-gun rally in Virginia attracts large crowds, large weapons, and Alex Jones in a large armed vehicle - Mother Jones

It had all the ingredients for a powder keg: Thousands of heavily armed demonstrators were upset about planned gun laws, worrying online calls for violence and a new civil war, and the reverberation of a deadly rally that took place in the same state three years ago. But the pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia didn’t end as violently on Monday, as many feared. Instead, it ended with the shrill, pebbly baritone of Alex Jones’ voice when the infamous conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder emerged from the hatch of an armored Infowars vehicle, cruised around, and shouted at passersby through a megaphone.

“If you try to use our firearms,” ​​he shouted, “it will start again in 1776!”

Since a newly elected democratic majority took control of Virginia’s state legislature in November, gun owners and activists of the second amendment have been preparing for a struggle to protect the state’s weapons laws, which have been in place for years – partly because the headquarters of the National Rifle Association are located located in the state – were some of the easiest in the country. The Virginia Citizens Defense League gun rights group had planned a peaceful pro-gun rally to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday, which was held on Lobby Day in Richmond. including gun laws.

However, in the weeks leading up to the massive arms collection, the neo-Nazi and fascist groups planned online to co-opt the rally to advance their own violent agenda. On Facebook pages and on websites such as 4chan and the encrypted news app Telegram, militia officers, fascist coalitions and white supremacists called the day “Boogaloo” – the slang of the neo-Nazis for the beginning of a new civil war. “If you are unwilling to leave your family, friends and daily life and become violent, you have to sit down,” said a message sent to Telegram from an account with over a thousand followers. Last week, the FBI announced that it had arrested seven members of the base’s extremist neo-Nazi group, three of whom were said to have planned to attend the rally in Richmond and commit acts of violence.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, in response to the heightened sense of potential danger, declared a state of emergency and temporarily banned weapons from the state capital’s premises. Virginia law allows gun owners to carry firearms openly and without permission. But his step only exacerbated the anger of the gunmen.

To get to the official meeting room on the Capitol site, where the VCDL had set up a stage for local pro-gun activists and politicians to address the crowd, participants had to go through a single gate lined with metal detectors – nobody packed Heat could slip through. Instead, thousands of supporters of the second change, many of whom carried assault weapons and AR-15 rifles, crowded the streets around the Capitol Area security area. Many were proud that Northam and other government officials “lifted their guns from their cold, dead hands” and that “gun rights are civil rights”.

When other members of the base were present, they did not respond, and the only neo-Nazi I discovered was Jovi Val, the denied former proud boy who was released from the group because he was anti-Semitic and racist-minded, even for these right-wing extremists Group too extreme. He was a strong supporter of Jason Kessler, who organized the fatal “Unite the Right” gathering in Charlottesville in 2017, and James Fields Jr., the professing neo-Nazi who killed Heather Heyer at the gathering and is now sentenced to life imprisonment , Although members of other right-wing extremist groups – including the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers, and the Proud Boys – were seen at the rally, the crowd consisted mainly of a few militia officers and extremely vocal Donald Trump supporters wearing MAGA hats and often breaking out into the chants of “TRUMP!” and “USA!” Trump wasn’t there, but he managed to fire a tweet to support the rally:

The Great Commonwealth of Virginia Democratic Party is working hard to remove your rights from the second change. This is just the beginning. Don’t let VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

Within the state capital, it was normal business for all legislators, with a full session of the House of Representatives and the state senate, as is the tradition of the lobby day. Although the rally outside of the state capital was peaceful, there was no lack of anger, particularly with regard to Northam, with signs that compared him to Adolph Hitler and other famous fascist leaders throughout history.

Well then. pic.twitter.com/OIpeAgKGQA

– Matt Cohen (@Matt_D_Cohen) January 20, 2020

Despite the anger and tensions, the feared violence never took place. Local police officers estimated that 22,000 people were present and only one person was arrested – a 21-year-old woman who allegedly violated the state’s anti-mask law (although I have seen hundreds of militias as it is worthwhile) Participants in masks at today’s rally).

One reason for the relative calm could be that, contrary to previous right-wing rallies, there was no counter-protest. Antifa and weapons control groups such as Everytown and Moms Demand Action urged their supporters not to show up to protest and referred to security concerns. “I think their intimidation tactic is one way to scare us to back off,” said Courtney Champion, a volunteer in the Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Despite the threat of violence, Champion and a few other Moms Demand Action volunteers were in a hotel room a few blocks from the rally, watching the day’s events closely. “I think that much of the setback we are currently experiencing is due to the fact that we have reversed our state’s legislature in the back yard of the NRB.“She added, “And they know we’re winning.”