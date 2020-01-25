The masked singer's monster is 'exposed' by the choice of the song in front of the woman's curveball

Masked Singer’s viewers believe that Monster has finally been “unmasked” by their song choice.

Fans of the ultimate guessing game got even more evidence of Monster’s identity, including the fact that they come from a large family of music and have grandchildren.

All of the songs selected this week are associated with the mystery celebrity that performs them. So the fans are convinced that CeeLo Green is wearing the big blue costume.

Monster sang the pussycat dolls banger ‘Don’t Cha’ with rapper Busta Rhymes, who wrote the song with his producer CeeLo Green.

However, there was a shock turn when special guest judge Donny Osmond dropped a “women” curve ball.

Monster gave some very insightful clues

Most viewers are convinced that Monster is CeeLo Green

When Davina McCall suspected that CeeLo was behind the mask, Donny suggested that he wasn’t old enough.

Donny said, “I am here to tell you that this is not a man, this is a woman. Because I listened to the voice, it is a female voice that I am thinking of.”

He also suggested that the lyric “Your secret is safe with me” related to the fact that it was a girl who pretended to be a boy.

Donny came out with a rogue suggestion

Monster sang “Don’t Cha”

Davina admitted that she was “freaked out” by the curveball, while Rita Ora claimed that whoever was in the mask would be “completely confused” with her head.

Jonathan Ross added: “I think it’s a singer. Maybe Nicole Scherzinger. But she won’t thank me for calling me a grandmother.”

The chat show host suspected it was Sheila Ferguson, Donny chose Angela Bassett while Rita chose Rag’n’Bone-Mann.

Monster then said, “What do I think of the comments from the panel tonight? Total confusion means total dominance. I love it.”

Monster has yet to be unmasked

Masked Singer’s audience rushed to Twitter to insist that Monster was actually Cee Lo Green.

An audience member said: “Cee Lo Green wrote #Dontcha for the Pussycat Dolls, this monster is 100% him.”

“Cee-Lo Green produced Dont Cha. Don’t even know why they’re trying to take it away, that it is when it is obvious,” added another.

A third agreed: “Monster must be @CeeLoGreen, he has grandchildren and has a remix of Dont cha!”

* The Masked Singer will air on ITV on Saturday at 7 p.m.