The masked singer's Kelis were confirmed as daisy after viewers missed a massive clue

Kelis was revealed as Daisy during a shock release in The Masked Singer.

The jury of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and special guest judge Donny Osmond were stunned after the unmasking.

But Rita Ora really managed to guess that Daisy was the 40-year-old American singer.

They join the confirmed cast of stars, which include EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, The Darkness singer, Justin Hawkins, and former football player Teddy Sheringham.

Some viewers managed to rumble their identities, because for one night only the songs played by the singers were a big clue.

The mask finally came out for Daisy at The Masked Singer

Kelis sang under the flowery mask

(Image: ITV)

Rita said: “I am the first person to get it out of all the panelists. I can only name one of the most important artists when I grew up.”

Kelis explained why she wanted to come on the show: “People just told me that my voice was different throughout my career. I said we should see how different my voice is.”

Her reference pack was filmed in an American diner, similar to the video for her hit Milkshake.

Joel Dommett was stunned to see Kelis

(Image: ITV)

Ex-footballer Teddy Sheringham lost last week and was revealed as the tree.

The jury knew it was a football player, but had no idea that it was the former England and Manchester United striker.

The clues that were there when “trees are part of a forest” were a reference to Teddy’s time as Nottingham Forest Football Club, which are known as “tricky trees”.

Teddy Sheringham was unmasked as the tree

(Image: ITV)

Teddy made a tree fic appearance

(Image: ITV)

The third celebrity to be unmasked was Darkness singer Justin Hawkins.

All judges were speechless when the chameleon was exposed after a tense singing as a 44-year-old musician.

Rita Ora, who admitted to blushing after receiving a rose from him, said, “It just blew me away.”

When asked why he attended, Justin said, “I did it because I want to show you that I’m still alive.”

The chameleon remained undetected

(Image: ITV)

Justin believes in something called love

(Image: ITV)

Afterwards, Justin said that he found it very difficult to keep his participation in the show secret.

He said: “It is a challenge to keep secrets, especially if they effectively disappear for the duration of the shoot.

“I used a combination of murky, naked lies and vaguely muttered to explain my absence. I’m basically James Bond.”

The pharaoh performed great

(Image: ITV)

It was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson

(Image: ITV)

Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson was the second celebrity to take off the mask.

The former Labor MP was forced to raise his pharaoh mask after failing to impress the audience and judges with his play of the Bangles hit Walk Like An Egyptian.

Panelist Jonathan Ross had to apologize to Alan after suspecting he was Ann Widdecombe – but the former politician joked that it was a “cross party”.

There was a massive rift between The Masked Singer Viewers who recognized the former MP and those who had no idea who he was.

Patsy was unmasked as the butterfly

(Image: ITV)

EastEnders star Patsy Palmer was the first celebrity to take off her mask at the end of the opening show.

The Bianca Jackson actress left the panel in shock when she pulled her head from her costume and was unpopular as a butterfly.

The audience was surprised that the actress, who became a DJ and lives in America, decided to release a melody for the new game show.

* The Masked Singer will air on ITV on Saturday at 7 p.m.