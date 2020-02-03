The masked singer unmasks the robot after the Super Bowl

The Masked Singer is officially back and so far so good.

The Fox singing competition came back tonight after the Super Bowl and brought one of the biggest names in the series to date. At the end of the show, the robot was unmasked and revealed that he was none other than Lil Wayne.

The unveiling of the rapper absolutely shocked the panel, including Jamie Foxx. He was particularly shocked.

“I have named a white man!” he said, reminding us that he had guessed it was a while ago Steve-O. Jenny McCarthy had first guessed that it was Johnny Knoxville, but nobody came close to the actual answer.

Lil Wayne explained that the periodic table in his designation package referred to multiple platinum records and pointed out that he had sold more albums than Elvis, no problem.

This first episode introduced us to the first group of singers we will see this season: Robot, White Tiger, Turtle, Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster.

Below you can take a look at all the costumes we know this season, and we will follow the directions and guesses for episode two!

The masked singer returns to his regular time slot on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.