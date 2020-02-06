The masked singer unmasks the lama

Cleveland rocks, all of you.

The Masked Singer has just unmasked the second singer of season three, and the judges certainly didn’t see it coming, because they didn’t even come close to guessing. It appears that the Lama was none other than Drew Carey, who really loves Seattle, that’s why so many of his clues were about Seattle.

His song tonight was “It’s not unusual,” and hearing him without the mask, it’s hard to remember a time when that voice didn’t sound exactly, immediately like Drew Carey.

One of Carey’s instructions was “turning my wheels”, referring to his performance with The Price Is Right, and the playing cards were about to win him in the Celebrity Poker Tour. He was also “on the move”, which we assume was a reference to his previous position as the host of the improvisation Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Carey himself explained that when he referred to guns, this was because he was in the Marine Corps Reserves as a radio operator in a mortar platoon.

He said he did the show because it “looked very nice” and he wanted to make a joke.

Regular panel members Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeongand Nicole Scherzinger were accompanied by Outmatched star Jason Biggs, who really did some work with the clues this week. He was not correct about the Lama being Johnny Knoxville, but the effort he made was appreciated.

The Robot: Lil Wayne



The first revelation of the season was the biggest star ever: Lil Wayne!

The robot had many scientific references, including a periodic system, because it had so many platinum records, but the clues were a little irrelevant. It’s hard to confuse that voice.

The Lama



The Lama seems to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really loves Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?

The panel decided it couldn’t be Howard Stern and advised David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet went immediately on Kelsey Grammar, because of the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who turned into a lama in The Emperor’s New Groove …

The white tiger



White Tiger is not really a singer, at least based on his impression of Vanilla Ice and his impression of Marky Mark. He is clearly huge and probably an athlete, and is a “clam shucking” champion, reminiscent of New England. He likes a party dance.

Suspected Jamie Foxx Rob Gronkowski and the panel members continued the gamble in week two. Gronk is from the state of NY, he is a football champion and “Ice Ice Baby” looks exactly like a song he would sing.

The turtle



He certainly has some singing chops, and he took things “step by step” while others crashed and burned. He also grills hamburgers, and he likes to surf OR he won a Teen Choice Award.

The panel suspected Zac Efron and Jenny McCarthy even guessed her husband, Donnie Wahlberg (because of the burgers), but the internet seems to be absolutely certain Jesse McCartney who has multiple Teen Choice surfboards and was in the boy band Dream Street. Can you imagine it is Zefron ??

Miss Monster



Miss Monster is very in love with the Monster / T-Pain, and she seems to have struggled to look and act in public in a certain way. She was strongly referred to in week two.

She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the internet also hear some Tina Turner. She is not a Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong already suspected. Sorry.

The kangaroo



The Kangaroo is a difficult one! She lost someone close to her, “by her own recognition” was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons and now she wants to jump back. She refers to her bullies and a survivor.

Many people immediately went for Jordyn Woods, who recently lost her father and was in an unfortunate spotlight, but that voice DOES NOT sound like Jordyn to us. It also doesn’t sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel guesses.

The T-Rex



The elephant



Night Angel



The mouse



The rhinoceros



The bear



The Kitty



The Swan



The Taco



The banana



The Frog



The astronaut



The Masked Singer will be broadcast on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.