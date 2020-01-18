The Masked Singer, UK: Jonathan Ross reveals that Rita Ora's guesses have been right

Was he meant to tell us that? (Image: ITV)

Masked singer Judge Jonathan Ross has revealed that Rita Ora’s guesses have been right during the show, so do we know who celebrities are now?

The comedian let out that the pop singer is actually the “best detective” on the panel of judges.

In an interview with Lorraine, Kelly Jonathan exclaimed: “I think it’s a great show to see with her family.”

When asked about the celebrities behind the masks, he added: “We have no idea: they have kept the secret, it has been very tight.”

“Until now, although it hurts to admit that the best detective on the team so far, is the young Rita Ora.”

Speaking before the new talent show, Davina McCall confirmed Jonathan’s admission and exclaimed: ‘Rita did very well. She is quite right. “

Basically, now we have to watch all the programs so far to listen to Rita’s guess …

We know she guessed Charlie xcx (Image: ITV)

The presenter of the talent show, Joel Dommett, also revealed that a celebrity who has denied being on the show, is actually behind one of the masks … (and if they will admit it, Joel).

So far, the conjectures that have been thrown are Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee and John Barrowman as Unicorn.

But now the former Extra Camp presenter confirmed that he knows that some of the acting celebrities have given fans a false impression by denying they are on the show.

‘Last Saturday, I saw someone who was on the show saying it wasn’t them. Which is interesting, “he began.

‘The final episode is going to be crazy. There are three revelations and no one comes close to guessing them. It’s going to be epic. “

Who is Monster? (Image: ITV)

He continued with The Sun: ‘The secret behind this is crazy. None of the crew knows, only a handful of producers, maybe five or six. Until the revelation happens, I’m still guessing. “

It follows after Jason Manford closed the claims that it was Hedgehog, but now that he thinks about it, is he saying that?

Could it be Alfie Boe? (Image: ITV)

The comedian revealed in Good Morning Britain that his new program had really moved to make way for the ITV talent show.

“Have you moved time because you are defeating yourself?” Kate Garraway asked.

“I don’t want to spoil the program by saying no, but no,” he laughed.

“My own children also asked me.”

Masked Singer spectators were convinced that Jason was Hedgehog, so now it seems they will have to return to the drawing board.

Other conjectures for Hedgehog included Michael Ball or Alfie Boe.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.





