The Masked Singer: The children of Denise Van Outen got to know Fox ID like us

Sometimes secrets can best be hidden until the right moment – and Denise Van Outen of The Masked Singer took a glance, even her daughter didn’t know she was The Fox.

The TV personality managed to keep silent about who was behind her relatives’ masks until she was revealed live in the air – a night of curling together with 9-year-old daughter Betsy to watch the moment together.

When the truth came out, there was of course a lot of screaming when Betsy realized she had been fooled in recent weeks, with Denise beaming and giggling as she rumbled.

Together with a friend, Betsy shouted, “We knew, we knew!” When the truth finally came out.

Top secret to keep there, mommy!

Denise was one of the two stars that was revealed last night, with Monster also being revealed as Grammy prize winner Cee-Lo Green.

Denise was unveiled last night in the semifinals of the insanely addictive competition (Photo: ITV)

Speaking of experience, she said: “I never told a soul that I did the show. My family, Eddie and Betsy, had no idea. It was nice to keep it to myself. “

“I loved my fox costume. I felt like a futuristic disco fox, “she added. “I was lucky to be able to move freely in my outfit.”

Denise then said: “I would like to do the entire series again. It’s the nicest thing I’ve had in ages. “

Who are the last three mysterious stars? (Photo: ITV)

Now there are three stars ahead of next week’s final – then all the secrets are known.

Queen Bee, Hedgehog and Octopus will fight one more time to be considered champion of the series of The Masked Singer UK.

Thanks to the maximum protection on the set, nobody knows who they can be after they have succeeded in avoiding leaks.

The Masked Singer



Hedgehog is guessed as someone from Jason Manford to Michael Ball, while Octopus is guessed as Charlotte Church or Katherine Jenkins.

Queen Bee is considered Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud.

The Masked Singer closes on Saturday at 7 pm on ITV.





