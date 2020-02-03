The Masked Singer: The Best Season 3 Guesses

Fox

The Masked Singer is fully back for round three, and that means it’s officially time for all of us to start those Google searches.

Last night we met the six singers who will compete in the first few weeks of the season, and we even saw the exposure of the biggest star the show has had so far. It turned out that Lil Wayne was under the robot’s mask, and that revealed the entire panel, including guest panelist Jamie Foxx who had guessed Steve-O earlier that evening.

We also saw performances of White Tiger, Turtle, Miss Monster, Kangaroo and Llama and were given directions for each of them. There are a few whose identities we are pretty sure of, and a few who have not only hidden us, but most of the internet from what we could tell.

Our only hope is that Lil Wayne’s revelation has not only prepared us for a season of disappointment because the others have been exposed.

Although we have not seen most of the singers, we have now viewed all costumes, including three new ones: T-Rex, Elephant and something like a night angel.

It is as frightening as it sounds and you can watch it below!

The Robot: Lil Wayne



The first revelation of the season was the biggest star ever: Lil Wayne!

The robot had many scientific references, including a periodic system, because it had so many platinum records, but the indications were somewhat irrelevant. It’s hard to confuse that voice.

The white tiger



White Tiger is not really a singer, at least based on his impression of Vanilla Ice. He is clearly huge and probably an athlete, and is a “clam shucking” champion, reminiscent of New England.

Guessed guest panelist Jamie Foxx Rob Gronkowski and he seemed incredibly certain. Gronk is from the state of NY, he is a football champion and “Ice Ice Baby” looks exactly like a song he would sing.

The turtle



He certainly has some singing chops, and he took things “step by step” while others crashed and burned. He also grills hamburgers, and he likes to surf OR he won a Teen Choice Award.

The panel suspected Zac Efron and Jenny McCarthy even guessed her husband, Donnie Wahlberg (because of the burgers), but the internet seems to be absolutely certain Jesse McCartney who has multiple Teen Choice surfboards and was in the boy band Dream Street. Can you imagine it is Zefron ??

The Lama



The Lama seems to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really loves Seattle. He is a fan of the movie Ghost?

The panel decided it couldn’t be Howard Stern and advised David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet went immediately on Kelsey Grammar, because of the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey. Although David Spade played a man who turned into a lama in The Emperor’s New Groove …

Miss Monster



Miss Monster is very in love with the Monster / T-Pain, and she seems to have struggled to look and act in public in a certain way.

She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, although some on the internet also hear some Tina Turner. She is not a Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong already suspected. Sorry.

The kangaroo



The Kangaroo is a difficult one! She lost someone close to her, “by her own recognition” was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons and now she wants to jump back. She refers to her bullies and a survivor.

Many people immediately went for Jordyn Woods, who recently lost her father and was in an unfortunate spotlight, but that voice DOES NOT sound like Jordyn to us. Not even a little bit.

The T-Rex



The elephant



Night Angel



The mouse



The rhinoceros



The bear



The Kitty



The Swan



The Taco



The banana



The Frog



The astronaut



The Masked Singer will be broadcast on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox.