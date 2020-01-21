The masked singer reveals the turtle and a new promotion for season 3

The Masked Singer season two may have just ended, but season three is well underway.

E! News has your first look at not only a new promotion for the third season, but also at one of the new costumes. World, meet Turtle.

Turtle does not seem to be of the Teenage Mutant Ninja variety, but it certainly looks pretty cool. Look at those points! And all that leather! The Turtle is definitely not a masked singer to mess with, but we’ll have to wait to find out if he can actually sing.

You can get a taste of a nice selection of costumes in the exclusive promo below, with a cover of “Who Can It Be Now” from “Masks At Work.” The promo contains performances by the Kangaroo, Miss Monster, the Llama, the Robot, and one that looks like a tiger, who flossing?

It is hard not to feel all that level of madness that comes only from watching this show, knowing that there is a relatively famous person on stage dressed like a banana.

Talking about this, someone is dressed like a banana this year, just like a frog. We are already somehow rooting for the banana, which hopefully has a longer lifespan in this show than last year’s favorite, the Egg.

You can also spot some guest panel members in the promotion above, including Leah Remini and often masked singer guess Jamie Foxx, in addition to regular panel members Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeongand Nicole Scherzinger.

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on February 2 after the Super Bowl.