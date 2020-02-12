The Masked Singer Recap Season 3, Episode 3: Another Legend Gets Unmasked

It’s time to say goodbye to Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle and White Tiger “The Masked Singer,” although we will see three again later on the road.

After this week’s episode we will continue with a new group of six masked singers while the three surviving artists from this week’s episode are waiting for the next round of competition.

It is all part of the new format of the show and we certainly dig it as far as we feel that we get a chance to get to know these artists better by spending a few weeks in a row before we move on.

This week’s masked guest panelist was unveiled as none other than Leah Remini, who was hilariously struggling to take off the simple mask she held on a stick in front of her – completely ridicule the ridiculousness of the show she had just joined.

“This is so annoying, because when you get home, you feel that it is so obvious, and your guesses are usually so stupid. But now I am that person. Because when you’re here, it’s hard!” she complained about halfway through the show.

The last four of group A came together for a rollocking version of the KISS anthem “I Wanna Rock N Roll All Night”, which clearly showed that one of them is not a singer. Has White Tiger done anything other than dancing around?

And yet he has long been outlast Lil Wayne and Drew Carey. Could he survive what Nick Cannon called the Group A Championships and get the last nine?

As always, the weakest player has started the boat, but we are still going to strengthen you through the terrible (and sometimes good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger first. We do this because we like … to torture you.

TURTLE

Turtle found a natural fit for his cadence and playing style with Shawn Mende’s “There Nothing Holdin” Me Back. He also brought great dance moves to the stage, which puts him in that category of boy band or pop star a la Justin Bieber (but of course not him). He has a great pop voice and has truly mastered every moment of that performance.

guesses: Well, according to Nick Carter on “WWHL” this week, he is not covered by the mask, although he says the costume was originally made for him; he was just too busy to commit to the show.

Turtle revealed that he had spent a morning with Nicole, making her bright red in an instant. His instruction pack also had alpha and omega symbols, a map of South Korea, and saw him leaning on a soccer field.

Jenny took another clue, a bat, to lean into her Nick Lachey choice, because he owns a minor league baseball team. Leah might have thought of Jaden Smith (which would be huge for this show), but Nicole thinks it might be Hunter Hayes, who has traveled through Korea.

But the internet cannot believe that nobody has thought of Jesse McCartney, since they have done so since the first week of competition! They have even searched concert images of Jesse to prove that these are his movements. The designation of DREAM STREET last week closed the deal for us.

Again, I submit video evidence that Jesse McCartney is Turtle. That cute ass with the little hand he does with his left hand. WATCH THE @MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/6TNgNB021S

– Rebecca (@RebeccaaRach) February 13, 2020

THE TURTLE. JESSE MCCARTNEY. KOREA / SOUL CARD. BEAUTIFUL / SOUL / TOUR. He spent a morning with NICOLE. JESSE AND THE PUSSY CAT DOLLS WERE TOGETHER TODAY IN 2008. THE TURTLE IS JESSE MCCARTNEY. ON GOD #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/cOQAZKQKys

– decisions that I should not make on 3 hours of sleep (@ ChelseaErin98) February 13, 2020

Turtle had to throw Seoul or was it a hint to (Beautiful) Soul, Jesse McCartney you are not slippery #TheMaskedSinger #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/uLNpnUztUP

– 𝐜𝐨𝐰𝐛𝐨𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐝 🤠 (@twentydiamond) 13 February 2020

MISS MONSTER

Miss Monster has such a grace and presence that she only had to take herself to the iconic song “You Don’t Own Me”. It was full of grit and power and passion, even when she barely came on stage. This is an artist who knows that her voice is the star.

guesses: She got love from her hairdresser, along with items on a clothesline such as white socks, pizza and a bear. Can those be Chicago references? The favorite choice of internet was born there … indeed, hmmm!

Jenny, as a fellow Chicagoan, picked up those clues and found her way to Queen Latifah, which she tied to her movie “Chicago.” But that is a bit long, although there was the royalty designation.

Miss Monster’s Valentine hinted that she and Robin met in Las Vegas, but that could be performance based or in one of the theaters. Leah jumped on Mary Wilson’s bandwagon, while Nicole thought she knew the voice and chose Gloria Gaynor. Robin even met Gloria there, but the internet says no.

Ironically, after Miss Monster had left, Nicole suddenly thought she had the tone of one Chaka Khan, who finally caught up with the internet. Would she try to hide her voice? It does have a few Tina Turner guesses coming in, but the consensus remains Chaka Khan.

Miss monster is Chaka Khan end of discussion #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/T0KWbPCMXc

– The Realist (@ IamNajm9) February 13, 2020

If you don’t hear @ChakaKhan

in Miss Monster, you don’t really know the music, do you? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/EXLZOl0HIl

– Kenysha (@ LadyJOKER7804) February 13, 2020

Miss Monster is known for her hair … It really isn’t that hard guys … #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ySrs6bPgg2

– Caitlin S. (@kikabelle) February 13, 2020

KANGAROO

Kangaroo has one of the strongest voices in the competition so far, filled with heart and passion. She felt Rihanna’s “Diamonds” beautifully, and was actually stronger in the early verse of the song when she pulled us into her world and her strength was discovered through pain and heartache.

guesses: It is surprising that no one has discovered this participant yet, because she has such a strong and powerful voice. Could she really be someone who has never thought about singing, by reaching another way? If so, that is quite a secret talent!

Her package this week came from her brother, who talked about her handling haters and having to step up after a family tragedy. A model airplane and an angel make us wonder if she lost someone in a plane crash.

Kangaroo said she was sitting at the same table with Leah Remini, which might suggest her short stint about “The Talk” or even her series “Scientology and the Aftermath”. Ken, however, took the angel as Victoria’s Secret and went with Rosie Huntington-Whitely.

Nicole, however, thinks of Lindsay Lohan on her redemption arch, but Jenny thinks Jordin Sparks fits all the clues. And she has recently undergone a family tragedy and has greatly helped her family (including a younger brother).

But the internet is still not sure of this, although more are boarding Jordin Sparks, even seeing the plane as a reference to its hit, “No Air.” But others still think of Jordyn Woods or are completely lost.

Is the kangaroo Jordin Sparks? 🤔 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/o0pThqgL4r

– Gracie Minor (@graciebminor) February 13, 2020

#TheMaskedSinger

Kangaroo is Jordin Sparks …

Her son’s name is DJ pic.twitter.com/wkaAf4Po55

– Shannon (@SkolShannon) 6 February 2020

me: “I’m not really in this season”

also me: “THE KANGAROO SAY THAT THEY ARE AT THE SAME TABLE AND LEAH REMINI AND JORDYN WOODS ARE ONLY ON RED TABLE TALK WITH JADA PINKETT SMITH That’s why the KANGAROO JORDYN WOODS-”

#TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/Rpt3CChfPe

– kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) 13 February 2020

WHITE TIGER

White Tiger has yet to try to sing in this show and make his way through Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and such. Used to be. Terrible. Not only is he clearly unable to sing, but he also has no rhythm or timing. Seriously, he is easily the worst vocalist in the history of this show. But the public seems to love him anyway because he looks like a pretty nice guy.

guesses: His Valentine before Jenny said her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, would love it even more. New clues showed that he was a player at the university, but also images of a telephone off the hook and petting butter and quarters.

Now Gronkowski played for the Pats or the Patriots, and Jenny immediately picked up those instructions and also selected him. The internet has known this for weeks, but it was nice to see the instructions confirmed.

But Nicole finds it just too obvious, noting that they haven’t guessed anyone so far, so she went with Joe Manganiello. But Ken went far from the wall and decided it was Fabio who was looking for redemption after he brought a bird to the face in a roller coaster.

But seriously, this is Gronk. It has to be like this. No one else fits the clues, moves like him and yes … this is Gronk. Even the internet knows it. They also know that this was painful.

Listening to the performance of White Tiger are like … # TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/w0HDAE6RVH

– Yes I know. Not a clown, but the entire circus. (@ HappyZebra2037) February 13, 2020

An underestimated part of this season of #TheMaskedSinger is the ability of the producer to prevent Gronk (aka #WhiteTiger) from trying to sing. He literally sings only in groups and raps solo … and I’m not even sure if his microphone was on during that opening group song.

– Benjamin Parva (@BenParva) February 13, 2020

If this was “The Masked Entertainer”, I wouldn’t be bothered by the #whitetiger that made it that far, but this is #TheMaskedSinger and the judges have almost told him he can’t sing, but he still wants him in the top 9? I’m ready. pic.twitter.com/G0cveUYEQz

– Vereen (@ reeni354) February 13, 2020

unmasking

If there is any justice in the world, we all see the smiling face of Rob Gronkowski as he jerks off that White Tiger mask dramatically. But he has survived two eliminations so far, so we are a little concerned that his showmanship and the love of the panel could affect the audience.

That means bad news for Miss Monster, who is just not that keen on her presence on stage. Nor does she have the depths of passion that Kangaroo has brought every week. Turtle is now a born artist.

Miss Monster is a legendary vocalist, but she may lack the excitement needed to make contact with this audience. And it’s exactly what happened when White Tiger somehow survived to move on to the Super Nine.

It was the end of the road Miss Monster. So now it was up to the last guess to see who it was. For us we went on board with internet, the feeling that Chaka Khan fits best with the directions (especially after the heavy Chicago emphasis this evening).

Nicole collected the clues about the hair and the camouflage to eventually land on Chaka Khan (she had an album titled “Camouflage”), with Robin joining her. Ken thinks Reba McEntire, Jenny was with Queen Latifah, Leah slipped back to Mary Wilson.

In the end, Nicole and Robin became the first two panel members to gamble this week – with Nick saying he had always known – as Chaka Khan and those iconic ditches were revealed

Next week we will continue to group B and six new participants: Banana, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse and Taco.

And this week we let Twitter complete our reporting with their opinion on this week’s results:

the white tiger: * sings every tone falsely *

the jury: #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/GUEnSkhJZo

– kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) 13 February 2020

YA LINKED CHAKA KHAN AND THE WHITE TIGER LOVED?

The guts. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/0vk65R5Hau

– Lulu who? (@myilesmorales) February 13, 2020

They really had Chaka Khan in this show and cut her to keep the white tiger #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/WeoOtnbz8O

– PAUL (@KweenPaul) February 13, 2020

Who the hell continues to vote for the White Tiger. Isn’t this show about singing? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/S6Bk742coe

– Greylind James (@ Mistah_Gr3y) February 13, 2020

Gronk butchered We will rock you !!! He did not sing the first part of the song !!! He should have gone home. Someone is showing White Tiger the door #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/IdhXnKqCox

– Jasmine Miller (@ jsmnmllr93) February 13, 2020

Wait what ??! They send Mrs. Monster home via the white tiger ????? 😳🤯 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/kbq2fyAHCy

– 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖔𝖛𝖆𝖓 (@donovansftf) February 13, 2020

NEEEEE I wanted the white tiger goooo !! # TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/4UdVi0XnW0

– Nyesha Agee (@ Awesometacular7) February 13, 2020

the judges and the public try to justify White Tiger not being sent home #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/qrsQHBBrgs

– ✿ (@thatsrach) 13 February 2020

If they say Miss Monster is out but White Tiger is in … #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/vYZVqU4jma

– Caitlin S. (@kikabelle) February 13, 2020

“The Masked Singer” will take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

