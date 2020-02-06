The Masked Singer Recap Season 3, Episode 2: Comedy Legend Unmasked

“The masked singer” this season changes its classification, which means that instead of moving on to a whole new group of stars, we will stay with this “Group A” for the time being.

It’s a smart move because it allows us to focus better and maybe get to know Kangaroo, Lama, Miss Monster, Turtle and White Tiger a little better by looking at them in back-to-back weeks, instead of wait almost a month for them to reappear.

Jason Biggs was exposed on the panel, because apparently guest panelists are now a recurring thing. Is this because our regular panel members are so bad at their work?

Of course, after last week’s Lil Wayne unveiling, they might not be so wrong to shoot the moon with some of their guess … although Beyonce still doesn’t do this show.

This week it was yet another big star that was unmasked before this group continues to next week’s Group A championship round. From there, the three remaining masks advance to the actual final and we finally move on to Group B.

As always, the weakest player has started the boat, but we are still going to strengthen you through the terrible (and sometimes good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger first. We do this because we like … to torture you.

LAMA

Lama did a pretty good sound-like performance of “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones. But although he had a more polished sound this week, his movements were still more in line with a comedian than with a stage artist. His whole atmosphere just screams comedy, and even if he hits every note, we still don’t think about professional singer.

guesses: This week, Llama said it took a while to find success in his career, and said he was “likely to be found close to guns. A play on Nick’s name or Johnny Knoxville, as Jason mused.

Robin may have thought of Zack Galifianakis, while Ken thought it was not his “Hangover” co-star, but his “Community” co-star Joel McHale. Nicole got a stoner vibe, thinking of Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey because Lil Wayne makes her shoot at the moon!

As for the internet, they still have an idea who this is, with sporadic guesses such as Kelsey Grammer and Drew Carey mixed with a lot of “I don’t know”.

MISS MONSTER

Miss Monster got “Fancy” with her own version of the classic Bobbie Gentry song. This week, even more than before, she gave the atmosphere of an old-school R&B singer. Her physical movements were limited, but that suit does not offer much. And she definitely brought her own atmosphere to the song without rising, but instead put heart and soul into it.

guesses: Her package showed a chess queen and she said she was voted “probably in the presence of royalties.” It is clear that she has acted at some point during her certainly illustrious career for royalty. We are convinced that she will fill this legendary singer’s slot this season.

Jenny thinks of Mary Wilson of The Supremes, while Jason went more abstract with Priscilla Presley and turned royalty into the King of Rock ‘n Roll. Ken’s guess was absolutely terrible; this is not Celine Dion. Come on, that’s one of the most iconic voices in music!

But another iconic voice is Chaka Khan, and that remains the favorite bet of the internet (although not their only). We don’t know for sure why she would feel the need to cash in on herself or prove something like OG Monster T-Payne did.

WHITE TIGER

White Tiger went rap again, this time on Marky Mark’s “Good Vibrations”. His dance was unbeatable and his rap wasn’t great, but he did bring out some classical dance moves. Look guys, this was no good. He even forgot the lyrics that he played so badly at one point. But hey, he flossed.

guesses: He was declared “probably going to the mat for a friend,” and his package dropped more hints about some sports involving mats (wrestling, boxing, MMA). But he also emphasized that he is known for celebrating, such as dancing in the end zone or something.

Jason gave a tough gamble with Hulk Hogan because Tiger is huge, and Hulk has about that much rhythm. Robin, however, took our instructions for the Super Bowl to stand in line with the Internet in the belief that it could be Rob Gronkowski.

The internet is still reminiscent of Gronk, but this week they seemed to be even more surprised at what a train breach was.

KANGAROO

Kangaroo followed a powerful performance on Sunday evening by recording “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse and proving himself one of the strongest vocalists in this group. It’s interesting because she basically just steps back and forth while singing, and yet her voice has so much depth and authenticity as if she is a true professional. Is this a really hidden talent?

guesses: Most likely voted to “appear on a list with Seal and Mike Tyson,” following: “And I could have been.” It is an intriguing clue, but confusing. Robin brought it to WNBA star Candace Parker.

Jason took the “fresh start” clue to think of “Fresh Prince” star Tatyana Ali, while Ken thought it was NBA star Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union. Can one of them hide that voice? Or is it the first choice of the internet, Jordyn Woods, except that the indication “baby roo” suggests a child.

In fact, the internet has officially decided that they are stupid, but root for Kangaroo to find what she’s looking for in this show.

TURTLE

Turtle had a soft, soulful voice on James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.” This was the performance of a polished and confident singer who has been on stage many times before. He has one of the strongest voices in this group, with a sweet falsetto on top.

guesses: Most likely chosen “hunting for loot”, Turtle bought his playful, sexy side with his clue on stage. His package of clues this week revolved around school rebellion, so is this a naughty boy trying to break right?

Ken still thinks of boy band and settles on AJ McLean. Jenny agrees with the boy band, but Robin went in a different direction than the rocking package and threw out Billie Joe Armstrong, which would certainly be a vocal departure.

Nicole is with Zac Efron as an actor, and Zac is absolutely proven as a vocalist and a bit of a bad boy and certainly someone who is hunting for loot … and it has got … a lot. The internet still thinks of Jesse McCartney (with an unbelievable effort to decipher one clue).

“Never rave at my school – Turtle”

do not

Rave

Ever

Bee

My

School

Turtle

D R E A M S T

DREAM STREET

unmasking

Somehow the awful performances of White Tiger were not enough to send him home, which meant a disaster for Llama, although he really did it this week. But the second weakest remaining singer, we can’t be too fond of it … yet.

Nicole’s last confident bet was terrible: Woody Harrelson. Robin went in a completely new direction with Adam Carolla, but Ken was strong with Joel McHale. Jenny turned it on and took the Seattle radio station to Kelsey Grammer. Jason is still thinking of Johnny Knoxville.

He was very confident, but also very wrong. In fact, for the second time in two shows, the panel had no idea who this was before Drew Carey Was revealed. The internet had a slight suspicion, but those were hard fans of Drew’s sitcom.

Fans of “The Drew Carey Show” know that he liked to do a musical episode or two or twelve during the entire run of the show, and he certainly showed that he then had pitch and pipes. But he really stepped up his playing this week and released an even stronger vocal.

“The Masked Singer” will take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

