The Masked Singer Premiere Recap Season 3, Episode 1: Massive A-List Star Unmasked

Tonight the first six of no fewer than 18 masked singers came on stage and with one unmasking everything you thought you knew about this show was thrown out of the window because the first person who started in season 3 is one of the biggest stars this has ever hit stage.

It was also an absolute travesty, because that was not the worst performance of the night.

Tonight we met the powerful White Tiger, Smooth Turtle, Goofy Llama, idiosyncratic Robot and the emotionally processed and vulnerable Kangaroo. And then we got our first legacy character in Miss Monster, openly inspired by and obsessed with the victory and character of season 1 of T-Pain.

As always, the weakest player has started the boat, but we are still going to strengthen you through the terrible (and sometimes good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger first. We do this because we like … to torture you.

WHITE TIGER

White Tiger Vanilla Ice recorded, which was an interesting choice. Of course, you could hear his voice quite clearly, but we are two hundred percent positive. This guy is a huge (literally) NFL player. He was a mess on stage, but he clearly had a lot of fun too. Was he okay? Not at all, but the costume is incredible … and his adapted voice is terrifying!

guesses: Nicole was a little stumbling after she had already chosen her new eye for season 3. Ken thinks it might be John Cena from Boston, based on clues from the shellfish and New England.

Jamie knew this was one of his “white homies” and he also thinks of New England and settles on Rob Gronkowski (although he later pitched in Michael Strahan).

Oh, and I’m sorry, Nicole Scherzinger, that’s not Jason Momoa. Come on! But where the panel was not certain, Twitter seems absolutely positive who this is:

TURTLE

Turtle was not quite up to the challenge of singing Season 2 contestant Seal, but still proved that he has a pretty solid voice. It did not sound completely polished, so we think that this is not a professional singer, or at least not a lead singer. However, he showed a falsetto in harmony, so perhaps the nerves just seemed less polished to him than he could be.

guesses: The panel thought of the boy band almost everywhere, what would fit. Jenny thought that rabbit and hamburgers had connected it to her and hubby Donnie Wahlberg – although he wasn’t. So she goes with someone from a boy band, but didn’t get more specific.

Robin picked up ‘step by step’, which made him think of Joey McIntyre. Nicole went further than what this show will book (unless season 3 is out of the chain!) And chooses Zac Efron.

The internet corresponded spiritually with the idea of ​​the boy band, or at least a similar inspiration in sound, with a fairly strong consensus that they immediately recognized the falsetto and voice of Jesse McCartney.

LAMA

Lama is probably the funniest costume we’ve seen so far, with an extra pair of legs stuck to the back. And after teasing a romantic song, he actually sang Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs,” made famous by Wiliam Hung on “American Idol.” But this man actually has a decent voice under all foolishness. He must be a comedian who sings, right?

guesses: Lama said he carries on excavations in real life (he was a classic tourist, complete with an extra large camera). There were clues about DJs and a few cards, but suddenly Joel McHale was a gamble from Robin, while Ken piled up.

Howard Stern and David Spade were also thrown around, but it seems that these guesses are all too long and too small. Lama seems slightly larger than Nick. That said, Spade liked the internet because of “The Emperor’s New Groove.”

In the end, however, they have not chosen anyone for this goofy performer, and they have taken away names like Danny Bonaduce and Drew Carey.

MISS MONSTER

Miss Monster is clearly inspired by T-Pain and his story in this show, but she did not quite have the power that he had vocally. She also announced a bit lukewarm, although there is a natural soulfulness to her voice and uncontrolled power. It could be that she is a great soul singer who is just crippled by nerves; maybe after not playing for a while?

guesses: Ken picked up a southern cheek in her “darling” and thinks little Miss Monster might be Dolly Parton. She could have chosen that costume to hide her iconic figure.

But Jenny heard more and chose Mary J. Blige, which we don’t hear, while Jamie and Nicole both thought of Dionne Warwick, who gambled in each of the two previous seasons.

And yet the internet is still not convinced that it is, instead with the legendary Chaka Khan, or perhaps Missy Elliott, along with more random choices because they are just not entirely sure yet.

ROBOT

Robot Lenny Kravitz recorded and seemed to have a somewhat robotic voice, even while singing. Presence on stage and singing were equally uncomfortable, making us think again that this was an athlete, such as White Tiger, although smaller. We don’t know for sure if it was intentionally monotonous to have character, or if it was the sort of thing he had to give.

guesses: Skateboarding and stunts were in the clues and pushed Jenny to Johnny Knoxville, but Jamie found someone a little harder, though in the same family, Steve-O.

Nicole took clues to think outside the reach of this show with Floyd Mayweather. Did you watch this show? The internet heard that strange monotonous voice and thought it was the GOAT itself, Lil Wayne.

KANGAROO

Kangaroo came ready to box and fight back against the bullies and haters. And for someone who said she had never done anything like this, she had a lot of heart and passion in this vocal. It was subtle and beautiful, but effortless when she just flew up on Calum Scott’s “Dancing on My Own”. Easily the strongest artist of the night.

guesses: Jenny might have thought of Jordin Sparks, who has experienced some serious things in recent months. Nicole thought of Kelly Rowland, but Jamie rejected that voice.

Robin opted for a strange choice when choosing Iggy Azalea, but it looks like the panel hasn’t got it all the way, and neither does the internet, although her story had some thinking Jordyn Woods – but she can sing like that.

unmasking

Nicole still thinks it’s Floyd Mayweather, while Jenny clung to Johnny Knoxville and Jamie was close to Steve-O. Robin finally made a gamble with Shaun White, while Ken Jeong knows exactly who this is.

He chose Flava Flav, while the internet was absolutely certain that it was Lil Wayne and they checked it out. And with that the glove is thrown down because “The Masked Singer” can get Lil Wayne then they might get someone.

“The Masked Singer” will take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

